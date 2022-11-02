Mailbag: Revamp the Attack Around Pollard?

Patrik: It will never cease to amaze me how hellbent some are on refusing to have two great things instead of just one. The good news is the Cowboys know how to walk and chew gum at the same time regarding the running back position and, as such, they see the benefit of keeping the tandem of thunder-and-lightning going forward – seeing as Elliott has been extremely effective as the lead back and Pollard as well in his. And the goal of resting Elliott was with the mindset that the league's worst rushing defense could be scorched without RB1 on the field, and RB2 proved them right and in a major way. It's a beautiful tandem to have behind Dak Prescott, and you'll continue to enjoy the fruits of it even if you'd prefer half of the tree was scorched.