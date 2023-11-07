Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Right target selections at crucial points?

Nov 07, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Right-target-selections-at-crucial-points-hero

What do you make of Dak Prescott going to secondary receivers like Jalen Tolbert and Luke Schoonmaker at crucial points in the game? – Adam Smith/Little Rock, AR

Nick Eatman: I think it's something they need to fix. I get that you need and want to spread the ball around at times, but in those two instances, Dak really didn't have a lot of time so he threw it to his first option or read. The problem I have there is that Brandin Cooks was wiiiiiide open over the middle when he threw it to Schoonmaker at the 1. If Cooks had been the first option, it's a touchdown for sure. On the fourth-down pass to Tolbert, Dak had Ferguson wide open over the middle. So maybe this is harder to do than it seems, but if you know there is a blitz and you have just one option, I would prefer to throw it to the guys that have more experience making plays in these situations.

Kurt: It doesn't seem ideal, but at the same time, we often don't have all the information. Take that fourth-down pass to Jalen Tolbert in the fourth quarter that fell incomplete. Everyone's first reaction, including mine, was why in the world wouldn't Dak Prescott try to feed CeeDee Lamb? Or perhaps Jake Ferguson? Well, as Jesse Holley pointed out on our Hangin' With the Boys podcast, the Cowboys had been picking on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry all day and having success. Given that, in his opinion, when Prescott then saw that Bradberry was lined up in coverage against Tolbert, he made the commitment to go after him again. Who the receiver was didn't really matter; Prescott was targeting Bradberry. Unfortunately, as we know, it didn't work out, and even worse, Ferguson was wide open across the middle. Still, although it's those kinds of little details that make it tough to really judge, it would be nice to see the Cowboys just try to get the ball in the hands of their best playmakers when a game is on the line.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Changes needed to beat top teams?

There were almost no flaws in last Sunday's win over the Rams, but now here come the Eagles. To defeat the top teams, is the run game the only glaring flaw? 
news

Mailbag: What changed with O-line vs. Rams?

After a horrific start and a game-ending injury to Chuma Edoga, the offensive line not only survived, but flourished against the Rams. What happened here?
news

Mailbag: Why no moves at the trade deadline?

I get that you don't want to mortgage your future, but the Cowboys are ready to contend for a Super Bowl right now. So why didn't they go all-in and make any moves at the trade deadline? 
news

Mailbag: Figuring out how to use weapons?

Has anyone ever thought that one of the biggest problems with the Dallas offense early on has been that they do have so many weapons? 
news

Mailbag: Any moves coming at trade deadline?

With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday, do you expect the Cowboys to make any moves? What position(s) would you like to see them address? Are the Cowboys all-in this year?
news

Mailbag: How to improve yards per carry?

The running game is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. It's been more than a decade since they've finished under four yards. Is this an offensive line issue or a running back issue? And what's the fix?
news

Mailbag: Texas Coast offense after six games?

Now that the Cowboys have played six games with the new "Texas Coast" offense, what are your thoughts on it? Is it still evolving? Or is it destined for an overhaul? 
news

Mailbag: Concern with this year's draft class?

Are you concerned with how little this year's draft class is contributing? I realize it's still early and that DeMarvion Overshown would have been contributing significantly, but I still feel like this draft may have been a miss overall? 
news

Mailbag: Where are the tight ends this year?

In previous seasons, the tight end was a major security blanket. You need four yards? The tight end gets you five. Dalton Schultz. Jason Witten. Last year it was the four tight ends. Where are they this year? Is it scheme?
news

Mailbag: What's the answer to penalty problems?

There cannot be a Cowboys fan anywhere that is not tired of the abundance of penalties every game. What's the answer? Threats of decreased playing time? Monetary penalties?
news

Mailbag: Why is offensive line struggling?

With two potential Hall of famers in Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith and Terence Steele considered above average linemen and a Pro Bowl center in Tyler Biadasz, why does the offensive line seem to be struggling?
Advertising