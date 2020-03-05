Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Romo Worth the 17 Million?

Mar 05, 2020 at 08:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Jonny Auping
Mailbag-Romo-Worth-the-17-Million-hero
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Michael Thomas says Tony Romo deal is proof players should turn down CBA? Do you agree, why or why not? – TRICIA ROBERTSON / CHICAGO, IL

Nick: To answer your question, I can't say what the players should or shouldn't do because I haven't seen what the proposal actually is. If I did, I'm not even sure I would understand all the language. I think people are assuming Thomas is hating on Romo for making that money. Maybe he's saying that if CBS has so much money to pay these announcers, then perhaps the TV deal isn't enough as it should be. But yeah I can see his frustrations. If that's the market for announcers wearing a sport coat, why isn't it higher for the ones risking their health on every play. Then again, Romo is one of the best announcers we've seen in a long time and CBS knows that. He's one of the rare announcers people will actually turn on just because he's calling a game. So that's one reason his salary is what it is.

Jonny: I think Thomas is presenting a false equivalency here. If Romo's contract were for half or double the amount, I don't think that would say anything about what the players should be making. That said, I understand his frustrations. The players work extremely hard and they risk their personal health. Romo doesn't have a job without them. I'm not writing on this website without them, and you're not reading this sentence without them. They deserve compensation that reflects those realities.

Where is Connor Williams at with recovery? When do you see him being full go? – ZACHARY COLLINS / FISHERS, IN

Nick: We haven't seen a lot of Williams lately, but that's normal for guys rehabbing injuries. Sounds like he's done some light running and jogging and getting back into the mix again. Still, don't be surprised if he's limited until training camp. The jury is still out about his position. Remember, he was drafted as a guard but that doesn't mean this staff won't look at him as a tackle, perhaps a swing tackle. But health-wise, I bet he's ready for training camp, but still somewhat limited as well.

Jonny: That depends whether you're the type of person who sees no news as good news or bad news. There haven't been many updates on Williams since he had ACL surgery. With the strong possibility of losing backup linemen Joe Looney and Xavier Su'a-Filo in free agency, the Cowboys surely would love to have him fully healthy by training camp. I think the beginning of September would be a reasonable goal for him to be back.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Four 1,000-Yard Players On Offense?

Has the idea of two 1,000-yard receivers and two 1,000-yard backs ever crossed you guys' mind? Looks possible at this rate
news

Mailbag: Not Afraid Of Third-And-Long Anymore? 

This year, we seem to routinely overcome first-and-15 or first-and-20. Do you think that is showing the maturation in Kellen Moore's play calling? 
news

Mailbag: Tough Roster Decisions Ahead?

I'm awaiting the return of some key players but I'm also starting to worry that we simply won't have enough roster spots. Am I over thinking it? 
news

Mailbag: Cowboys Still Peaking? Try Diggs At WR?

Can't remember having more fun watching a team come together. Don't we still have a lot of room to grow and improve?
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore's Future? Grier Update?

I was interested in your thoughts of the Cowboys being able to keep OC Kellen Moore past this year. When the season is over, he could go quickly. 
news

Mailbag: What Is Jaylon Smith's Cowboy Legacy?

In light of the decision to release Jaylon Smith, it's hard to know how to feel about such a unique career. From the remarkable comeback story to now, what do you think Jaylon's legacy is? 
news

Mailbag: In Game Decisions? Player Management?

Did you take issue with some of the calls on Sunday, like declining the facemask penalty in the second quarter? Or am I just nitpicking? 
news

Mailbag: Should Micah Parsons Play DE Full Time?

It's way early, but Micah Parsons looks like the best defensive end in the 2021 draft. How are they not going to use him on the edge full-time going forward? 
news

Mailbag: More Jabril Cox? Concerns With Carolina?

With Keanu Neal possibly out another week and Micah Parsons likely to stick it out at DE for a bit longer, can we expect to see Dan Quinn start to mix in Jabril Cox more?
news

Mailbag: Was Clock Management An Issue Again? 

I was confused as to why we did not call one timeout in the last minute and a half of the second quarter against the Eagles? 
news

Mailbag: Cowboys Get Lucky The CBs Were Gone?

Do you think the Cowboys actually got very lucky this year when the two corners they wanted were off the board, therefore getting Micah?
news

Mailbag: Where Is Maurice Canady?

Where is Maurice Canady? Is he hurt? I thought he was going to be a starter. What did I miss? 
Advertising