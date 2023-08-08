Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Should starters play in the preseason?

Aug 08, 2023 at 09:25 AM
DAL-hs
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Should-starters-play-in-the-preseason-hero

Last year the Cowboys didn't play Dak Prescott during the preseason, and several other starters saw very little time. To me, that showed in Game One of the regular season. It seemed to me the offense was out of sync in that game. I know the reason they don't play is to avoid injury, but do you think the first-string offense should play in the preseason to work out the kinks before the regular season starts? – Paul Albright/Pflugerville, TX

Nick Eatman: I've changed my tune over the years on this subject. In the past, I think I just wanted to see the starters, mainly because I wanted too see them play. When you watch guys for the entire training camp, you just want to see them in a real game. But to me, when Tony Romo was crunched over in Seattle back in 2016, that weird play just changed his entire season and career. Now, it worked out for the Cowboys because Dak Prescott was ready to take over. But it was hard to know that at the time. All we saw was the starting quarterback get hurt and miss several games. That can happen at any moment. As great as it might feel to watch the starters go up and down and the field and score on a possession or two in the preseason, the sick feeling of losing a starter in a game that doesn't matter outweighs that leaps and bounds. Getting some work is nice, but not at that cost of losing someone.

Kurt: On our Hangin' With The Boys' podcast, Nate Newton has said several times that because the starters don't play in the preseason, it takes four regular-season games before the offense is firing on all cylinders. They are still, as you said, working out the kinks. Just consider last year. Eleven teams completely rested their starting quarterbacks as well as a few key veterans in the preseason and they promptly went a combined 3-8 in Week One of the regular season. That included the Cowboys, who converted only 20 percent of third downs, totaled 244 yards of offense and had a whopping 10 penalties in a 19-3 loss at home to the Buccaneers. So yes, I do wish the starters, including Dak Prescott, would see at least some preseason action. How else can anyone prepare for the true speed of the game unless they're actually, you know, in the speed of the game? Of course there is the risk of injury, but by making sure Prescott is healthy in August, is he put at greater risk come September when he's challenged with facing some guys who have already experienced the frenzied pace of real play and the hitting that comes with it? It's a difficult balance for sure (especially if Zack Martin is out), but I would think at least a handful of snaps in the preseason would provide a greater overall benefit to both the player and team.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is there concern about Schoonmaker?

How concerned should we be with Luke Schoonmaker's injury, which seems to be lingering? How far behind is he falling?
news

Mailbag: Are some from 2021 draft on thin ice?

Are guys like Wright, Kelvin Joseph, Jabril Cox, Semi Fehoko, Josh Ball and Quinton Bohanna on thin ice?
news

Mailbag: How will McCarthy handle defense?

With his focus on the offense and calling plays, will Mike McCarthy have a big role on defense, too? 
news

Mailbag: What changes for Pollard as RB1?

Other than getting double the carries in a game, what's the difference for Tony Pollard if he's now RB1. 
news

Mailbag: Are rules contributing to injuries?

Could some of these rules be contributing to more soft tissue injuries? 
news

Mailbag: Position Dallas can ill afford to lose?

Other than quarterback, what position is the most valuable right now here in training camp? 
news

Mailbag: Concern about a predictable offense?

Why should we not be concerned about some of the play-calling issues that occurred near the end of McCarthy's time in Green Bay? 
news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys blitz more or less?

With the defense expecting to be really good again in 2023, what should the philosophy be with blitzes? 
news

Mailbag: Any under-the-radar position battles?

We've talked a lot about position battles for starting job but what about a few that are getting overlooked? 
news

Mailbag: Is offensive line being overvalued?

Is it possible this offensive line just isn't as good as we want or hope it to be? If not, then what? 
news

Mailbag: Is position flexibility always a good thing?

While coaches always rave about players who can play multiple positions, should they actually focus on guys trying to be great at one spot, instead of pretty good at a few. 
Advertising