Mailbag: Should WR Injuries Mean More Pollard? 

When you couple James Washington's injury with the uncertain return date of Michael Gallup, that has to make Tony Pollard as a receiver as a more viable option than ever before. Do you agree? — JOHN WALKER / LAGO VISTA, TX

Patrik: I believe that should've been a thing prior to now anyway so, that said, it should most certainly put him in line to take more snaps as a receiver - be it out of the backfield and/or especially in motion to award him some duty out of the slot. Pollard is most dangerous when you can scheme him into space, so do it, because now you don't have any justifiable reason not to.