Mailbag: Super Bowl From Cowboys' Perspective?

My love for the Cowboys would not let me root for the Eagles at all, but I did appreciate the great game – and happy for the ending. Just curious to what the big takeaways from this game would be for the Cowboys' perspective? Do we think we're still close to one of those teams? Did the Chiefs get a break with the refs? Just wondering how this game was seen from other viewpoints. — James A. Moody/Abilene, Texas

Nick: For me, I always watch the Super Bowls and think of it from a Cowboys' perspective. That's really human nature because it's the world we live in. So for me, I saw two teams that obviously know how to score points. I don't think they're head and shoulders above the Cowboys, but it's clear you must have a lot of weapons on offense – not just one or two. Also, I couldn't help but wonder about that last sequence when the Chiefs downed the ball short of the goal line and settled for a field goal. Just thinking about the Cowboys and how their season ended, there is no way they would've been able to do that. They couldn't trust the kicking game to even make the easiest kick out there. I hope that's not something they will deal with next year, but it's just sad how the Chiefs were able to play for the field goal when the Cowboys couldn't count on that with their playoff game. And as for the refs, I saw a hold on Bradberry like everyone else did. Am I surprised it was called? Not really. But am I shocked the refs (with New York help) didn't get together and somehow change the call so we could get the Eagles with one last shot to get the ball tie or win the game? Yes, shocked by that. Still, great way for the NFL to end the season. But like every year, it's time to move on to the next one.