Mailbag: Thoughts on Biadasz, Pro Bowl Format?

It was nice to see Tyler Biadasz get a little recognition with a Pro Bowl invite? What did you think of his play this year? Also, what are your thoughts on this new Pro Bowl format? – Wade Smith/Ft. Worth, TX

Nick: I've been somewhat critical of Biadasz over the years, but not so much this season. If you're not noticing the center, he's probably doing a good job. Obviously, he did enough to impress the coaches, players and fans who voted him as a Pro Bowl alternate. Let's not forget that getting Pro Bowl recognition is always the hardest the first time, so credit to Biadasz for that. As for the Pro Bowl format, I'm one of the few people who actually liked watching the game. I know that it became a non-contact event over the last few years and how could you blame the players for that? But I found myself watching it most years. I don't know what to make of the Pro Bowl Games. I'm sure there will be plenty of highlights to see, but as of right now, I'm not going to lie, I wish there was a game, even if you need to add the air quotes around the "game."