Mailbag: Time To Make A Move At Left Guard?

It seems pretty obvious that Connor Williams is the weak link on the offensive line. He is routinely overpowered by big defensive tackles and he leads the league in penalties. Who not give Connor McGovern a shot at left guard? — TOM ADAMS / HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA

David: I think the coaching staff is trying to get through Tyron Smith's absence with as little change as possible, in the name of preserving some sense of continuity. But Smith should be back soon, maybe as soon as this week. When that happens, I think they understand the need to take a long look at that spot. Between Connor McGovern and potentially La'el Collins, they have options to create competition at the position.

Rob: To Dave's point, Mike McCarthy referenced the healthy competition on the line again Monday, so we'll see what happens moving forward. Collins has taken guard reps and obviously started there in the past. The Cowboys feel like McGovern is a starting-caliber player, too, even though his role has been mostly spot duty at fullback and he's probably more comfortable at right guard than left. I will say McCarthy's preference is always line continuity over making a bunch of changes. But there's a lot of games left.

Haven't heard much about Kelvin Joseph. Can we expect him to contribute on defense this season? — JOHN MASIADOHELLERTOWN, PA

David: He actually had a chance to play defense at the tail end of both of these last two games, thanks to the lopsided scores. In addition, he's done some really encouraging stuff on special teams. I really like where he's at, considering he missed the first half of the season due to injury. And let's also not forget, the team's top three corners are all playing very good football. Maybe injuries will push him on to the field before the season is finished, but I see no reason to rush it.