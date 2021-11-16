Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Time To Make A Move At Left Guard?

Nov 16, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag--Time-To-Make-A-Move-At-Left-Guard--hero
AP Photo/Evan Pinkus

It seems pretty obvious that Connor Williams is the weak link on the offensive line. He is routinely overpowered by big defensive tackles and he leads the league in penalties. Who not give Connor McGovern a shot at left guard? — TOM ADAMS / HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA

David: I think the coaching staff is trying to get through Tyron Smith's absence with as little change as possible, in the name of preserving some sense of continuity. But Smith should be back soon, maybe as soon as this week. When that happens, I think they understand the need to take a long look at that spot. Between Connor McGovern and potentially La'el Collins, they have options to create competition at the position.

Rob: To Dave's point, Mike McCarthy referenced the healthy competition on the line again Monday, so we'll see what happens moving forward. Collins has taken guard reps and obviously started there in the past. The Cowboys feel like McGovern is a starting-caliber player, too, even though his role has been mostly spot duty at fullback and he's probably more comfortable at right guard than left. I will say McCarthy's preference is always line continuity over making a bunch of changes. But there's a lot of games left.

Haven't heard much about Kelvin Joseph. Can we expect him to contribute on defense this season? — JOHN MASIADOHELLERTOWN, PA

David: He actually had a chance to play defense at the tail end of both of these last two games, thanks to the lopsided scores. In addition, he's done some really encouraging stuff on special teams. I really like where he's at, considering he missed the first half of the season due to injury. And let's also not forget, the team's top three corners are all playing very good football. Maybe injuries will push him on to the field before the season is finished, but I see no reason to rush it.

Rob: The way Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis are playing, it's hard to get extensive snaps right now. But it's also a long season, and the best teams the Cowboys might face down the road will require several options in coverage. Special teams has been a good way for Joseph to get back into rhythm. The Cowboys have been really pleased with his work there. And he did well with 11 defensive snaps Monday, playing man and zone coverage.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Who Replaces Randy? Evaluating LVE

Is Leighton Vander Esch making impact plays that we miss because all eyes are on Micah Parsons, and is he playing his way to a second contract with the Cowboys?
news

Mailbag: Putting The Denver Game In Perspective?

Do you think that the loss to the Broncos is a blessing in disguise?
news

Mailbag: Focusing Too Much On Turnovers? 

It seems guys are willing to run alongside, clawing at the ball, rather than just putting the guy down. Have you guys asked Coach Quinn about this? 
news

Mailbag: Should've Kept Steele At Right Tackle? 

What do you think about the decision to move Terence Steele to left tackle against the Broncos? 
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore Coaching Rumors?

I hear rumors about Kellen Moore and the head coaching job at TCU. This sounds like Sean Payton all over again. What can Dallas do to ensure that his first head coaching job is coaching the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Mailbag: Special Chemistry? Tyron's Ankle?

I'm a longtime fan, and can't remember a Cowboys team with better chemistry or a more cohesive mix of veterans, younger guys, and likable characters. What do you think? 
news

Mailbag: Reunion With Jaylon Smith?

With the injury to Jabril Cox and the release of Jaylon Smith by the Packers, is there any chance that the Cowboys may bring him back?
news

Mailbag: L.C. At Left Tackle? Harrison Smith Foul?

If Tyron Smith indeed misses time for this ankle injury, do you think they look at La'el Collins to fill in or do they stick with Ty Nsekhe? 
news

Mailbag: Impact On Offense When Gallup Returns?

How will WR Michael Gallup's eventual return impact the offense?
news

Mailbag: La'el Collins' Role & 'Best 5' Approach?

Do you think we might see some "best 5" shuffling during the game this Sunday and beyond?
news

Mailbag: Biggest Surprises Of The Season So Far?

What other two players do you feel have been nice surprises after the first six games of the year? 
Advertising