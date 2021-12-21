Mailbag: Time To Worry About Zuerlein? Tiebreakers?

If both Dallas (10-4) and Tampa Bay (10-4) win out, and Green Bay (11-3) loses one more game, there will be a three-way tie for best record in the NFC. Who will win the tiebreaker? — KHEVIN DEVAUGHN / GLENDORA, CA

Nick: Based off that, you're assuming the Cowboys win out. If so, they'll have just one NFC loss so that would make them the No. 1 seed with an 11-1 NFC record. But I'll say this, no one was seeing Detroit beat Arizona or the Bucs getting shut out at home. So my guess is that the craziness has only just begun.

Rob: I believe it would come down to conference record. At the moment, the Cowboys have the best conference record at 8-1, followed by the Packers (8-2) and Bucs (6-4). The Cowboys have remaining NFC games against Washington, against Arizona and at Philly. The Packers play the Vikings and at Detroit. The Bucs still have a home-and-home against Carolina.

I'm not advocating to get rid of Greg Zuerlein because of his strong leg and he is pretty clutch when it comes to kicking field goals. But the Cowboys have to start getting concerned about all of these missed extra points. It hasn't come back to hurt us yet, but we might not be as lucky in the coming weeks. Is there anything that you guys can see during practices? — MARK SOMMA / GAINESVILLE, VA

Nick: He's fine.