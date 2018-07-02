Mailbag: Too Much Faith In The Cowboys WRs?

MARVIN TYSON

CLINTON, MD

No one knows what next season will bring, but I see a bad trend at the WR position, they are average or long shots. How can you have that much faith in such an unheralded group?

Bryan:You could be right, but if it doesn't workout not only will the coaches change but so will that receiving group. It's a great opportunity to prove a lot of us wrong. I am willing to see how this turns out.