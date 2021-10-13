Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Tough Roster Decisions Ahead?

Oct 13, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag--Tough-Roster-Decisions-Ahead--hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

I'm eagerly awaiting the return of some key players (D-Law, Neville Gallimore, Michael Gallup and La'el Collins, to name just a few). But I'm also starting to worry that we simply won't have enough roster spots and we might have to let some good players go that will get picked up by other teams. Is this a real worry or am I over thinking it? – DAVID NYSTROM / LOUDON, TN

Rob: I wouldn't call it a "worry." It's a reality that decisions will have to be made. I call it a good problem. You're right, all the players you mentioned are currently on reserve lists, so roster moves will have to be made to get them back on the 53. It speaks to the team's depth. But not every player will be back at the same time, so the Cowboys will likely be able to stagger those returns. The Cowboys obviously hope there aren't any more multi-week injuries requiring an IR spot, but that's always a possibility as the season moves along, and if it does, that would be one way to create roster space.

David: My experience tells me that these things always have a way of working themselves out. As Jerry Jones likes to say, it's kind of like holding a fistful of Jell-O – as soon as you think you've got a handle on it, you've got problems leaking out the other side. There are moves they can make on the back end of the roster to free up space. And, unfortunately, other guys are going to get hurt as we move through the season. It's not something I'd worry too much about.

With Jabril Cox getting more snaps, do you see the possibility of Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal and Cox at the linebacker position with Parsons lining up as a defensive end? – DAN RENTZEL / HARRISBURG, PA

Rob: Maybe in some situations eventually. Not sure when, or if, Jabril Cox's snap count will dramatically increase this season, though. He only got four defensive snaps Sunday working in the goal line package. The Cowboys like his talent and approach, but as Mike McCarthy said Monday, it's a little different role for him than college, so there's an adjustment period here. Plus, it's clear that the Cowboys don't want to play Parsons exclusively at defensive end at this point. He's going to move around based on matchups and needs.

David: All at once, or just in general? I wouldn't expect to see them together much, just because we don't see a ton of base defense these days. But Dan Quinn talked Monday about how he thinks Cox will earn some third down opportunities as the season goes along, so we know they trust him to handle some (likely) nickel situations. I still maintain that Micah isn't going to make a full-time switch, but his use will vary depending on the opponent. To answer your question more directly, I think it's totally possible – maybe even likely – that at some point we'll see Jabril Cox at linebacker while Micah Parsons works as an edge rusher.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Cowboys Still Peaking? Try Diggs At WR?

Can't remember having more fun watching a team come together. Don't we still have a lot of room to grow and improve?
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore's Future? Grier Update?

I was interested in your thoughts of the Cowboys being able to keep OC Kellen Moore past this year. When the season is over, he could go quickly. 
news

Mailbag: What Is Jaylon Smith's Cowboy Legacy?

In light of the decision to release Jaylon Smith, it's hard to know how to feel about such a unique career. From the remarkable comeback story to now, what do you think Jaylon's legacy is? 
news

Mailbag: In Game Decisions? Player Management?

Did you take issue with some of the calls on Sunday, like declining the facemask penalty in the second quarter? Or am I just nitpicking? 
news

Mailbag: Should Micah Parsons Play DE Full Time?

It's way early, but Micah Parsons looks like the best defensive end in the 2021 draft. How are they not going to use him on the edge full-time going forward? 
news

Mailbag: More Jabril Cox? Concerns With Carolina?

With Keanu Neal possibly out another week and Micah Parsons likely to stick it out at DE for a bit longer, can we expect to see Dan Quinn start to mix in Jabril Cox more?
news

Mailbag: Was Clock Management An Issue Again? 

I was confused as to why we did not call one timeout in the last minute and a half of the second quarter against the Eagles? 
news

Mailbag: Cowboys Get Lucky The CBs Were Gone?

Do you think the Cowboys actually got very lucky this year when the two corners they wanted were off the board, therefore getting Micah?
news

Mailbag: Where Is Maurice Canady?

Where is Maurice Canady? Is he hurt? I thought he was going to be a starter. What did I miss? 
news

Mailbag: Is Pollard Too Good To Return Kicks?

It seems too risky to me to keep Tony Pollard as our primary kick returner. Why risk injuring him on kickoffs which have a low probability resulting in a big return? 
news

Mailbag: Adding Pass Rushers? Switch to 3-4?

What are your thoughts on switching to a 3-4 to put more if our best players on the field to make up for the absence of Gregory & Lawrence?
Advertising