Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Tyler Smith Comparison? Schedule Focus?

May 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag--Tyler-Smith-Comparison--Schedule-Focus-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Smith reminds me of Leonard Davis. Davis was drafted as a tackle with a top-10 pick and struggled, then was moved inside to guard and became an All-Pro. Why not just keep him at left guard? Look at the Kansas City game and the Eagles taking Jordan Davis. They are going to need a big physical guard to offset that. — _**GAELEN NELSON / WILMINGTON, DE_**

Rob: I agree with everything you said about the needs they have at left guard this season, and I sort of get the Leonard Davis comparison. Davis had overwhelming size and strength at the guard position. Smith has a chance to provide a physical presence there, too. Let's just see how this goes once the practices actually start. It's too early to say he can't handle left tackle down the road, or even how he'll do in this left guard competition right away.

David: It's way too early to say they won't leave him at left guard. I've said this before, but if the guy turns out to be Zack Martin 2.0, I'm guessing they'll think twice about moving him. Sometimes you really just have to wait and see how things play out, no sense in stressing about a question we can't answer right now.

When taking a first look at the schedule each offseason, what is the first thing you look for? Rivalry games, games on holidays, short weeks, toughest opponents, bye weeks and the team you play coming out of it, opening game of the year, and opposing teams with young or high-end QBs are things that always catch my eye. — DARRYL CROSS / LARGO, FL

Rob: Selfishly, holidays first, then all the football stuff. I always look at where the top opposing quarterbacks line up throughout the schedule. This year the Cowboys catch a few early. Also, that stretch after Thanksgiving is always critical. This year they don't have to play the Thursday-to-Thursday stretch, which also means there aren't three games in 12 days. That's helpful.

David: If you want me to be honest, the first thing I look at is how the Cowboys' schedule stacks up with the college football season, so I can get an idea of how many LSU games I might be able to sneak off to. After that, I look to see what the schedule looks like around Christmas, so I know if I'll be able to see my family or if I'll have to work. When I'm done with that, I like to scope out the first 5-6 weeks. It's impossible to predict what every team is going to look like in November and December, but it's a bit easier to forecast the first month or so of the season.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Benefits Of Joint Practices? WR Depth?

Do you get a sense that the hope is to carry six wide receivers instead of seven on the active roster to open another spot?

news

Mailbag: Special Teams? Run Splits?

If you carry 53 professional football players on any given game day, shouldn't you be able to find capable special teamers?

news

Mailbag: Optimism At DE? Kicking Competition?

Who's going to blow everyone away in training camp, I think this is set to be the best Cowboys' pass rush group in years. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: Darkhorse To Handle Return Duties?

With 20 UDFAs, is there anyone they could use as kick and punt returners? Or will they be looking for roster cuts from other teams?

news

Mailbag: Time To Add Veteran WR? Backup Center?

Are the Cowboys considering signing another wide receiver in free agency?

news

Mailbag: Concerned With Tyler Smith's Penalties?

The Cowboys' Achilles heel for a while now has been penalties, so why should we be confident they can do it with Tyler Smith?

news

Mailbag: 2016 Run Game vs. 2021 Passing Game?

Would you prefer the 2022 Cowboys offense has the 2016-like run game dominance or the 2021 passing game numbers? For me, it's the 2016 running attack.

news

Mailbag: Sign Former Giants CB? Isaac's Chances?

I don't hear much mention of offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón. I understand he is raw, but he is big and very athletic. What are his chances of sticking on the roster this year?

news

Mailbag: Comparing Williams To Micah Parsons?

Do you guys feel Sam Williams has the closing speed similar to Micah Parsons rushing the passer? Man, he seems to close the gap quick.

news

Mailbag: 2-Year Development? Smith Wearing 73?

I understand the Cowboys have some numbers that they dedicate to great players at certain positions (88,94,etc.). But are you guys OK with Tyler Smith getting Larry Allen's 73?

news

Mailbag: Why Not Focus Tyler Smith At Guard?

What are the chances that Tyler Smith can eventually turn into a Pro Bowl or even an All-Pro guard along the lines of Zack Martin? Why is everyone so hung up him having to replace Tyron Smith to be a good pick?

Advertising