 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Use someone else to kick off?

Apr 16, 2024 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Use-someone-else-to-kick-off-hero

With the new kickoff rule, wouldn't it be wise to use a safety or gunner to kick the ball? Hang time is not an issue, so just have him kick line drives? – Russell Phillips/Amarillo, TX

Nick Eatman: I can't say I'm with you on that at all. I know what you're saying when it comes to hang time but part of this comes down to strategy. There will be actual plays and formations run off of this. If the ball isn't kicked where it needs to be, then it messes everything up. Just think about when you would go out and try to kick the ball in the yard. Sometimes it might be a good kick but other times could be awful. You need someone who knows how to kick and can practice these different kicks over and over. Yes, hang-time isn't as important but direction is. And there are times when kicking it deep is the way to go. So I'm sticking with a kicker.

Kurt: I have to admit, I'm intrigued by your thinking. In some ways you're right because no players on either team can move until the ball either touches the ground or a player in the landing zone, which is the area between the receiving team's 20-yard line and it's goal line. There's really no need to worry about hang time. Then there is the fact that most kickers don't provide much in the way of tackling, so having an 11th true defender out there sure would be nice, especially with the new kickoff alignments. Ah, but here's the problem. Any kick that bounces short of the landing zone is treated like a kickoff out of bounds and is spotted at the receiving team's 40. Any kick that sails into the end zone comes out to the 30. Meaning, your kicker does need to be accurate enough to boot the ball within that 20-yard landing zone. Can a gunner or safety be trusted to do that? Consider, too, that coaches will also be asking their kickers to place the ball to the right or left of the hashmarks, similar to punters, in order to shorten the receiving team's field. So while it's an interesting idea and, you never know, might at least be considered by some teams, there is more to this than just line-driving kicks down the field.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will kickoff rules alter roster makeup?

Will the new kickoff rules change how the 53-man roster is kept from game to game, knowing some players who were frequently needed on special teams last year may not be as needed this year?
news

Mailbag: Time to change offseason strategy?

For years, we've heard the talking points of, "The Cowboys don't go after big free agency signings. They're a draft-and-develop team. This is the way they operate." Well, since they haven't seen a Super Bowl in 29 years, is it maybe time for them to change their strategy?
news

Mailbag: Is there a type of RB McCarthy prefers?

Since Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were inherited by Mike McCarthy and are now gone, is there a running-back type that McCarthy prefers? Is there one in the draft who is closest to that type?
news

Mailbag: Most critical starter need in draft?

The question is which position is the most critical for the team to hit on? And does the answer change if you are thinking beyond day one and looking long term?
news

Mailbag: Chance of an evaluation year for Lance?

With no movement on Dak Prescott's extension, if the two sides decide this will be his last year in Dallas, is there any chance this will be an evaluation year to see if Trey Lance could be the man in 2025? 
news

Mailbag: Is draft-and-develop rep a myth?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Why late surgeries for Mazi and Luke?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Would Zeke impact cap, running game?

I've heard that the Cowboys might be getting Ezekiel Elliott back. If so, how would he affect the salary cap? Also, how would he affect the team's run game after losing Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith? 
news

Mailbag: Why not build off recent success?

Why aren't the Cowboys trying to build off three straight 12-win seasons instead of seemingly trying to tear things down?
news

Mailbag: Could projected lineup win NFC East?

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on impact of new kickoff rule?

What are your thoughts on the new kickoff rule? Do you see guys like KaVontae Turpin having more of an opportunity to impact the game? Or do you think teams are still going to aim for a touchback as much as possible?
Advertising