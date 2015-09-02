Mailbag: Use TE Depth For Potential Trade? Why Not All Cuts At Once?

Nick: If you remember, the league has already reduced the number of cut days from three to two. A while back, it went from 75 to 60, down to 53. But as David mentioned, the league has its reasons for doing it this way. I think they want to expose as many players as possible. If every team put 37 players on the waiver wire at once, it'd be pretty tough to evaluate them all. But I get your point. It doesn't make a ton of sense to do it this way.

* JAMES JORDANCONVERSE, TX*

Do you think Dallas should try to use one of their many tight ends as trade bait?

David: If they're going to make a trade this week, then tight end is certainly a plausible position. James Hanna and Gavin Escobar are both good players, and Geoff Swaim has looked good enough that they could probably get away with dealing one of them. But I wouldn't count on it. Hanna has fantastic value as a blocker, and he is in a contract year, while I think the coaching staff is simply too intrigued by Escobar's potential to let him go. I expect to see four tight ends on the 53-man roster when it's all said and done.[embeddedad0]