Mailbag: Watching with the Cowboys in mind?

As you're watching the Super Bowl, do you view it from the perspective of a Cowboys reporter? Will you be comparing the Cowboys' players, system, strategy to what the 49ers and Chiefs are doing? If so, what will you be looking for? Or are you able to just put all that aside and enjoy the game as a fan? – Bill Perkins/Santa Fe, NM

Nick Eatman: I think it's only natural to do that, especially for the Super Bowl and knowing how long it's been for the Cowboys. But I don't need to watch the game on Sunday to know the Cowboys aren't at that level right now. We know they're not close to the 49ers, based off the last three games and a blowout this season. They're just more physical on both sides of the ball and have too many weapons. As for the Chiefs, they have the best quarterback in the NFL and probably a top 5 quarterback of all time. So they've got a major advantage over every team. Plus the combination of head coach-QB-tight end are on an elite level that is impossible to match. So we know now the 49ers and Chiefs are on another level by far. Plus, they both can run the ball when they need to and that's something else the Cowboys need to improve.