Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What Does Nelson's New Deal Mean For Dez?

Jul 29, 2014 at 01:00 AM
Mailbag_072814_650.jpg



BOBBY BESHK
CHICAGO, IL
Now that Jordy Nelson just signed a 4 year, $39 million contract with the Packers, how does that affect Dez's situation? I can't see Dez getting less than Jordy, and $10 million a year seems to go against the new "cap conscious" Cowboys.

Nick: The Cowboys will keep Dez Bryant at whatever the price it takes. If that's the going rate for a Top 5 receiver like Dez, then the Cowboys will pay it. You say "cap conscious" but name a player Jerry Jones has ever let go that he really wanted. They might be cautious of paying too much for guys who aren't proven. Dez is clearly one of the best receivers in the game and he's a better player than Jordy Nelson. So if that's what Nelson got, then you can best believe Dez will ask, and probably get, a little bit more.

David: Even with the big payday, Nelson's contract only gives him the eighth-highest salary among receivers in the league, and his guaranteed money is nowhere near as gaudy as others. Dez's contract is going to be big, but I think the Cowboys will find a way to make it work without going overboard. There's no doubt it's going to be a big number on the salary cap, but that's the cost of retaining one of the game's five or six best receivers.

JASON YEARY
STAUNTON, VA
Can we just go ahead and cut Matt Johnson? Does he really have that much potential that the Cowboys are willing to overlook his inability to stay in practice let alone get onto the field?

Nick:It'd be one thing if this was Miles Austin – a guy who was proven and you're just hoping that maybe, possibly, he could get back to his old self. But with Johnson, you really don't know what his "old self" is. And that might be the very reason you hang onto him. I think it's the very reason you cut ties. It's a sad deal because the kid has tried so hard to make it but his body won't agree with him. When you think about a guy who dreams of playing in the NFL and has done everything in his power to get there, but for some weird reason, his body won't cooperate, it's a sad deal. From a [embedded_ad] business standpoint, I think the Cowboys have to be at the point where it's time to move on. Maybe not right now, but just rehab him and let him go until the end of camp but I would think his time is running out.

David: If this is indeed an injury that's going to sideline him for a significant period of time – that is, more than a few days to a week – then yes, it might be time to call it a day. There are seven other safeties on the roster right now, and four of them have a definitive leg up on Johnson. It's a heartbreaking aspect of the league, but the Cowboys shouldn't feel comfortable dedicating so much time and energy to a roster spot that isn't giving them anything in return. Hopefully for Johnson's sake, and for the sake of the coaching staff that sees so much potential in him, this doesn't turn into another major setback. That said, it's hard to feel confident.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How Will Cowboys Offense Change?

With Mike McCarthy calling plays, a new coordinator and several new offensive coaches, how will the offense be different going forward?

news

Mailbag: Expecting Ezekiel Elliott Back in 2023?

I know he's a fan favorite and popular among teammates, but given his salary and the decrease in his production last season, is this the right move?

news

Mailbag: Has Window Closed on Cowboys?

Do you think the Cowboys' window of opportunity has closed? I fully expect them to be an even better team in 2023. Why so much negativity?

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on Biadasz, Pro Bowl Format?

It was nice to see Tyler Biadasz get a little recognition with a Pro Bowl invite? Also, what are your thoughts on this new Pro Bowl format?

news

Mailbag: Most Important New Coaching Hire?

There are several key assistant coaching positions to now fill. Which do you think are the most important to the Cowboys' future success?

news

Mailbag: Cowboys Still Far Away From Elite Teams?

After watching the NFC and AFC Championship Games, how far away from the Super Bowl are the Cowboys compared to teams like the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals?

news

Mailbag: Did Cowboys Really Need an OC Change?

The team got rid of its offensive coordinator, who immediately found another job. Was Kellen Moore simply a scapegoat?

news

Mailbag: What Made Dan Quinn Stay Again?

Last year, I was surprised Dan Quinn decided to come back. But this year, after the season we just had on defense, I'm truly shocked. Why do you think Quinn wants to be here more than getting back to a head coach?

news

Mailbag: Did Tyler Smith Get Overlooked For ROY?

Do you think Tyler Smith should've been a finalist based off what he did playing left tackle and guard back and forth all year?

news

Mailbag: Should This Tackle Be Banned?

Do you think the competition committee will look into the type of tackle that sidelined Tony Pollard this past Sunday?

news

Mailbag: 'Next Man Up' Abandoned at RB?

When Tony Pollard went down with an injury, why did the coaching staff abandon the "next man up" philosophy and essentially quit using the two-running-back formation in the game plan?

news

Mailbag: 49ers Biggest Offensive Threat?

Who on the 49ers offense is your biggest threat to take over the game?  Deebo Samuel maybe Christian McCaffrey? Brock Purdy? Or is it the overall physicality that the 49ers bring?

Advertising