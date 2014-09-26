 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What Is The Plan For Covering Graham?

Sep 25, 2014 at 11:00 PM
Mailbag_092614_650.jpg



BLAKE CHERRY
HAMPTON, VA
The struggles of Morris Claiborne have been duly noted, but how's Brandon Carr doing so far this season. I've not heard much on him from anyone, is that a good thing?


Rowan: Yes, it is. I thought he's played well the last couple weeks. If he can continue to play well and get in a groove, that'll be a huge boost for the Cowboys. Some of his success may be a result of teams picking on the other side of the field, but he's also had solid coverage a lot of the time. He hasn't had to face a lot of top-notch competition through the first few weeks, so this Saints game will be a good test to see where he's at.

Bryan: Against Tennessee he was outstanding. His technique was on and he took a physical approach to the matchup. Against St. Louis I felt like that he was fortunate in a couple of routes where he wasn't as good but Austin Davis was unable to make the connection. As long as Rod Marinelli continues to allow him to play in press coverage he is going to have a chance because any other scheme it is going to be a struggle for him.

DAVID LABENS
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Do you think the Cowboys will charge our best cover corner with constantly covering Jimmy Graham in the hope of neutralizing his threat, or will it be a collective effort. I think it might be best to give someone primary responsibility for covering Graham with occasional help. What say you?

Rowan:It's funny you say that, because it would be a very Rob Ryan move to do just that. I actually don't think the Cowboys mirror and follow Graham with one of their cover corners. The obvious answer [embedded_ad] if they're to do that is by using Carr to follow him, but I think they actually play him pretty straight up. I imagine if he splits out wide as he tends to do and gets covered by a corner, the Cowboys' safeties will know where he is at all times. Given how the Cowboys have done against tight ends early on this year, it's tough to imagine Graham staying quiet all night.

Bryan: Collective effort all the way. This defensive doesn't have one player that can completely take him all day. I fully expect to see Graham have to deal with linebackers, corners and safeties and even then he is most likely going to still make plays. The key here is limit those chunk plays that carry this Saints offense down the field.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Chance of an evaluation year for Lance?

With no movement on Dak Prescott's extension, if the two sides decide this will be his last year in Dallas, is there any chance this will be an evaluation year to see if Trey Lance could be the man in 2025? 
news

Mailbag: Is draft-and-develop rep a myth?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Why late surgeries for Mazi and Luke?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Would Zeke impact cap, running game?

I've heard that the Cowboys might be getting Ezekiel Elliott back. If so, how would he affect the salary cap? Also, how would he affect the team's run game after losing Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith? 
news

Mailbag: Why not build off recent success?

Why aren't the Cowboys trying to build off three straight 12-win seasons instead of seemingly trying to tear things down?
news

Mailbag: Could projected lineup win NFC East?

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on impact of new kickoff rule?

What are your thoughts on the new kickoff rule? Do you see guys like KaVontae Turpin having more of an opportunity to impact the game? Or do you think teams are still going to aim for a touchback as much as possible?
news

Mailbag: Second- and third-year players the key?

I think maybe the more important option is the elevation of play by second- and third-year role players becoming key contributors, starters and even stars. Who are the players on the roster we need to see make this jump? 
news

Mailbag: Why not acquire more draft picks?

The Cowboys pride themselves on being a draft and develop team and have largely done well with this strategy. Given that, why don't they do more to acquire additional draft picks?
news

Mailbag: Have the Cowboys started a rebuild?

Because the Cowboys have yet to extend Dak Prescott, have allowed several old faces to leave and have not been very active in free agency, is it possible we're quietly seeing the start of a major rebuild to get the salary cap in a more manageable place? 
news

Mailbag: Are penalties a part of free agency search?

 I noticed Eric Kendricks had only one penalty last season and just 10 accepted penalties over his nine-year career, which made me wonder, is penalty history playing a larger factor in trying to sign free agents this year? 
news

Mailbag: Is Tyler Smith still moving to tackle?

Although Tyler Smith was named second team All-Pro at left guard, with Tyron Smith now gone is the plan still to move him to left tackle?
Advertising