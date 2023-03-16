Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What Will Zeke's Legacy Be With Cowboys? 

Mar 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Zeke1
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

In some ways, it feels like Zeke has been here forever. In other ways, it seems like yesterday when he was drafted. I felt like it was time to move on, but the news hit me a little harder than expected. Overall, what's your thoughts on Zeke's legacy with the team? - Scott Hillsdale /Columbia, S.C.

Nick: I get what you mean, but to me, it feels like Zeke has been here for a long time. And that's a good thing. In that time, we saw him literally grow up in front of us. And without a doubt, he had some growing up to do when he first got here - then again, who doesn't at the age of 21? We always talk about the decline of a player and what he does on the field. And yes, as a fan, that's really all they care about. They want their favorite players to perform at the highest level year after year. And for the most part, Zeke did that. But when you ask me about legacy ... I can't help but think about the growth and maturity that we've seen from Zeke here in the last few years. This is a different person than when he got here. Sure, he doesn't rip off the 60-yard runs anymore, but whatever he's lost as a player, he's gained even more as a person. I get it, that's not really what it's about. And yes, I agree with the decision to move on. It was time and I feel like Zeke has the chance to contribute to another team more than he could here in Dallas. But as a player, I'll never forget the toughness he ran with and the all-around game that he provided. He was a true warrior and one of the players that truly carried this team. I'm going to miss watching him play. I'm going to miss the guy in the locker room, especially since he's one of the few that - no matter what happened in the game - he was always there front and center ready to embrace the role he had of being a team leader and superstar. The Cowboys need to move on, but it won't be easy to do.

Patrik: I wonder if it's generally understood how difficult it is to not only make it to the NFL, but to also do it as a mega-hyped top-5 draft pick tasked with helping to instantly change the face of a franchise, let alone the most visible and financially valuable organization in sports. Well, that's what Ezekiel Elliott was able to accomplish with the assistance of Dak Prescott, the former turning his doubters on their head when the Cowboys were maligned for using a No. 4 pick on a running back. All Elliott did was take the league by storm, as a rookie, no less, en route to an endless amount of highlights that showed an insane mix of speed, quickness, athleticism, finesse and power while ultimately becoming one of the top three RBs to ever play for the Cowboys. More importantly, he grew as a man and a human in the process, going from a controversial start to a leader on the field, in the locker room and most certainly in the community — all while leaving it all on the field and playing through injuries that would've sidelined most others. So, what legacy does legacy leave in Dallas? The answer is simple: one that will likely not be mirrored for a couple generations, much like Emmitt Smith before him and Tony Dorsett before them both. The passing of time will undoubtedly reveal just how special Elliott was to this team.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Gilmore, LVE, Dono? Best Move So Far?

The Cowboys are back under the salary cap thanks to reworking some contracts, but having some money to play with now, what do you think they'll do in free agency?

news

Mailbag: Do Top Free-Agent Lists Help Cowboys?

A recent list of top 101 Free Agents only contains four Cowboys, I think. Does that play into the hands of the team's front office?

news

Mailbag: Focus on Keeping Defensive Free Agents?

Wouldn't it be better to concentrate on retaining linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson and offensive tackle Terence Steele over tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Tony Pollard?

news

Mailbag: What Should Cowboys Do With Schultz?

I am most torn about Dalton Schultz But re-signing him will likely be expensive. How critical is Dalton Schultz to the Cowboys next season?

news

Mailbag: Will Change in Philosophy Affect QB?

Mike McCarthy stated that he doesn't want to be the No. 1 offense but the No. 1 team. I actually love this scenario, however, if that is the new plan, does that lessen the need for a $40 million quarterback?

news

Mailbag: Using Two Veteran RBs the Right Answer?

In today's NFL, should a team rely heavily on two "older" running backs who already have their share of wear and tear? Or is it better to maybe have at least one set of fresh legs?

news

Mailbag: Difficulty of Scouting Players in the XFL?

Watching some of the Scouting Combine and the XFL this weekend made me wonder what, if anything, can you learn about a player in the XFL when they are basically playing against practice squad players?

news

Mailbag: Who Should the Cowboys Franchise Tag?

With the franchise tag deadline coming tomorrow, is there any player you feel the Cowboys should tag?

news

Mailbag: Building on the Offensive Play-Calling?

Recently, Emmitt Smith said that with the previous offense there was no rhythm to the play-calling. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Helping The Passing Game From Within?

I've got three potentials: Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson or Simi Fehoko. Can you see one of these players becoming that second big weapon behind CeeDee in the passing game? If not them, who?

news

Mailbag: Position to Fill in Free Agency to Help Draft?

What position of need would you like to see the team fill in free agency in order to help make sure of that?

Advertising