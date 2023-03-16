Mailbag: What Will Zeke's Legacy Be With Cowboys? 

Nick: I get what you mean, but to me, it feels like Zeke has been here for a long time. And that's a good thing. In that time, we saw him literally grow up in front of us. And without a doubt, he had some growing up to do when he first got here - then again, who doesn't at the age of 21? We always talk about the decline of a player and what he does on the field. And yes, as a fan, that's really all they care about. They want their favorite players to perform at the highest level year after year. And for the most part, Zeke did that. But when you ask me about legacy ... I can't help but think about the growth and maturity that we've seen from Zeke here in the last few years. This is a different person than when he got here. Sure, he doesn't rip off the 60-yard runs anymore, but whatever he's lost as a player, he's gained even more as a person. I get it, that's not really what it's about. And yes, I agree with the decision to move on. It was time and I feel like Zeke has the chance to contribute to another team more than he could here in Dallas. But as a player, I'll never forget the toughness he ran with and the all-around game that he provided. He was a true warrior and one of the players that truly carried this team. I'm going to miss watching him play. I'm going to miss the guy in the locker room, especially since he's one of the few that - no matter what happened in the game - he was always there front and center ready to embrace the role he had of being a team leader and superstar. The Cowboys need to move on, but it won't be easy to do.