Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Where are Cowboys in Front Office Roles?

Apr 14, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Mickey Spagnola
Mailbag--Why-Not-More-Cowboys-In-Front-Office-Roles-hero

I read that Daryl Johnston was named the president of the USFL and it made me wonder: There are so many former Cowboys players who became broadcasters and a few out there who have become NFL coaches or scouts. But why have we never really seen former Cowboys in front office roles? Given the success and leadership that this franchise has seen, is it a surprise that more players aren't working in front offices around the league? – Bill Graham/Atlanta, GA

Nick: Interesting thought and I'm not sure I have a great answer for you. Not sure this is a great answer, other than the simple fact of the limelight. When you play for the Cowboys, you get used to the attention that becomes with this franchise. A front-office role is not exactly garnering the same attention. I'm not saying these players all need that, but it can't be a coincidence that so many of them go into broadcasting. That keeps their name right there where it's always been. Front-office roles are also a lot more work than just studying two teams a week and discussing football. I'm not saying broadcasting isn't hard work. Some of the very best are very dedicated to their craft. But it doesn't compare to a front-office job. As for the jobs within the Cowboys, they really haven't created those roles for anyone. I wouldn't expect that to change anytime soon.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Bring Back Zeke for Dead Money Amount?

If the Cowboys have to pay Ezekiel Elliott his dead money anyway, why not get something out of him and re-sign him for that same amount?

news

Mailbag: Could Hilton Still Be A Fit With Cowboys?

At this point, is there any chance of T.Y. Hilton rejoining the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Draft 30-Visit Prospects?

I'm curious if the Cowboys actually end up drafting many of their 30-visit prospects? Seems like most of the time they don't, at least with their early picks.

news

Mailbag: Could Davis Be The Answer At RB?

With Ezekiel Elliott gone and Tony Pollard coming off an injury, could Malik Davis be the answer?

news

Mailbag: Could Cowboys Rotate Offensive Tackles?

The Cowboys rotate defensive linemen to keep them fresh. Is there an opportunity to do this on the offensive line?

news

Mailbag: Key Position Cowboys Still Need To Address?

With all of the deals that have been made, is there one key position the Cowboys still need to address either by trade, free agency or in the upcoming draft?

news

Mailbag: If The Cowboys Picked First Overall?

Hypothetical question: If the Cowboys had the No. 1 overall pick this year and were not able to trade it, who do you think they would pick?

news

Mailbag: Which Assistant Coach Needs to Shine?

Which coach do you think really needs to shine for the Cowboys to have the successful season we are all hoping for this year?

news

Mailbag: More Talent Now - Offense or Defense?

From a sheer talent standpoint, as it stands right now, which side of the ball has more of it?

news

Mailbag: Can Alarcón Find A Place on Defense?

After three years as a developmental player on offense, which seems like a lot of conditioning and a ton of practice reps against NFL players, why is he now being moved to the defensive line?

news

Mailbag: How to Spend Remaining Cap Money?

With the Cowboys' remaining salary cap money, would you try to sign Lamb or Diggs to extensions, thus helping to secure the team's future? Or would you try to bring in another free agent who could help immediately?

Advertising