Mailbag: Where are Cowboys in Front Office Roles?

I read that Daryl Johnston was named the president of the USFL and it made me wonder: There are so many former Cowboys players who became broadcasters and a few out there who have become NFL coaches or scouts. But why have we never really seen former Cowboys in front office roles? Given the success and leadership that this franchise has seen, is it a surprise that more players aren't working in front offices around the league? – Bill Graham/Atlanta, GA

Nick: Interesting thought and I'm not sure I have a great answer for you. Not sure this is a great answer, other than the simple fact of the limelight. When you play for the Cowboys, you get used to the attention that becomes with this franchise. A front-office role is not exactly garnering the same attention. I'm not saying these players all need that, but it can't be a coincidence that so many of them go into broadcasting. That keeps their name right there where it's always been. Front-office roles are also a lot more work than just studying two teams a week and discussing football. I'm not saying broadcasting isn't hard work. Some of the very best are very dedicated to their craft. But it doesn't compare to a front-office job. As for the jobs within the Cowboys, they really haven't created those roles for anyone. I wouldn't expect that to change anytime soon.