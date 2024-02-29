Mailbag: Which corner should be re-signed?

With both Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis being free agents, which of those two cornerbacks would you prefer the Cowboys re-sign? Gilmore is larger and has had the more decorated career, but Lewis is five years younger and has been a solid contributor throughout his time in Dallas. Who makes more sense to keep? – Donovan McDonald/Atlanta, GA

Nick Eatman: I don't think he has to be one or the other, and it doesn't have to be either as well. I would think the Cowboys would want more depth at cornerback than just having Bland and Diggs, who is coming off an ACL injury. Last year, they went out and got Gilmore in a trade and so it makes sense to get another veteran like that. Gilmore might not demand a huge deal considering his age and injury that will limit him most of the offseason. Lewis showed last year that he's still got plenty of value. So if I had to sign just one, I'd say probably Lewis but I might actually look into a move like last year and trade next year's pick for a veteran who can help immediately.