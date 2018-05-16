Mailbag: Who Is The Second-Best Skill Player?

FRED KREIN

MINOT, ND

Going into this season, Zeke Elliot is clearly our best player at the skill positions. With all the roster turnover and J.Witt's retirement, who do you think is the second best now?

Bryan: I'll always have faith in what Cole Beasley can do. Opponents just found a way to take him out of the game last year, but I don't see that happening this season. These coaches realize how much his lack of production hurt the offense and will find a way to get him going again. A guy to keep an eye on is Tavon Austin. His explosiveness is impressive and getting him touches is not a bad idea at all. You can see defenses buckle when the ball gets in his hands. He puts a ton of pressure on tacklers to get him on the ground quickly before he does damage.