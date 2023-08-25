Mailbag: Who needs to have a good showing?

Nick Eatman: If there is any true skill positions up for grabs, it could be for the final receiver spot. This could be a big game for a guy like Simi Fehoko and/or Jalen Brooks. I would think the Cowboys are on the fence on whether to keep five or six receivers and if you include Turpin as one of the five, then it really might come down to Brooks/Fehoko or neither. And how they play on special teams will also be a huge factor, if not the biggest. Other guys to watch include the offensive line. Big game for guys like Josh Ball, Matt Farniok and Asim Richards. Some of them might already be on the team, but a game like this could affect whether or not they're active on game day. And if that's not enough, you can always look at Brandon Aubrey at kicker. He's competing against every kicker that is on the street now or will be come Tuesday.