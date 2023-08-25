Mailbag

Mailbag: Who needs to have a good showing?

Aug 25, 2023 at 09:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Mickey Spagnola
Saturday's game is the last chance for some of these young players to show us what they've got. Who will you be watching? Who needs to really have a good showing against the Raiders to make the roster?Robert Valdez/Los Angeles, CA

Nick Eatman: If there is any true skill positions up for grabs, it could be for the final receiver spot. This could be a big game for a guy like Simi Fehoko and/or Jalen Brooks. I would think the Cowboys are on the fence on whether to keep five or six receivers and if you include Turpin as one of the five, then it really might come down to Brooks/Fehoko or neither. And how they play on special teams will also be a huge factor, if not the biggest. Other guys to watch include the offensive line. Big game for guys like Josh Ball, Matt Farniok and Asim Richards. Some of them might already be on the team, but a game like this could affect whether or not they're active on game day. And if that's not enough, you can always look at Brandon Aubrey at kicker. He's competing against every kicker that is on the street now or will be come Tuesday.

Mickey: First of all, will be watching those guys on the second team offensive line, where three to four of those guys could make the 53-man roster as backups. Specifically, those with chances are C Matt Farniok, OG T.J. Bass, OT/OG Asim Richards, OT Matt Waletzko, CB Josh Scott, WRs Jalen Brooks, Simi Fehoko and Dennis Houston. And then for sure kicker Brandon Aubrey, who will make this 53-man roster with a decent performance on Saturday night. So you see, there is plenty of reasons to watch this game against the Raiders.

