Mailbag: Who's Impressing On The D-Line?

I have noticed that the chatter of defensive tackle need has subsided for now. While the names on the depth won't jump out, I feel we have a bit of everything at the position — a rotation of guys with size, athleticism, rush ability. How does the group look in pads? And does depth have you feeling optimistic for good play? — NATHAN MATTISON / GLENS FALLS, NY
Rob: Probably the most competitive position in training camp, and Saturday probably was their best day overall. They won the line of scrimmage often and made it tough on Dak Prescott. The group's versatility is impressive. A lot of players can play multiple spots, and that extends to the linebacker position with what Micah Parsons and Anthony Barr are capable of doing up front. It's going to be interesting how the staff decides the 10 or so linemen who make the cut, assuming everyone stays healthy.
Kyle: Defensive tackle is one of the positions I feel most confident in before the preseason games. In fact, the conversation has really centered around which talented players don't make the roster, more so than who even deserves to make the roster. The investment that Dallas has made, picking defensive tackles in each of the last four drafts, appears to finally be paying off. That's a huge credit to the defensive coaching staff also. For a defense that finished 16th in rushing yards allowed in 2021, there is still a long way to go before they could be considered a lethal front. However, the youthful rotation of Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston, Neville Gallimore and others should have this group playing better this season.