Mailbag: Who's Impressing On The D-Line?

I have noticed that the chatter of defensive tackle need has subsided for now. While the names on the depth won't jump out, I feel we have a bit of everything at the position — a rotation of guys with size, athleticism, rush ability. How does the group look in pads? And does depth have you feeling optimistic for good play? — NATHAN MATTISON / GLENS FALLS, NY

Rob: Probably the most competitive position in training camp, and Saturday probably was their best day overall. They won the line of scrimmage often and made it tough on Dak Prescott. The group's versatility is impressive. A lot of players can play multiple spots, and that extends to the linebacker position with what Micah Parsons and Anthony Barr are capable of doing up front. It's going to be interesting how the staff decides the 10 or so linemen who make the cut, assuming everyone stays healthy.