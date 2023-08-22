Mailbag: Who will pick up short-yardage gains?

I am yet not convinced that we have that third-and-2, fourth-and-1 running back on the roster. Are we sure that Rico Dowdle or Malik Davis can do the job? – Elgin Lewis/Houston, TX

Nick Eatman: I think you're forgetting someone that will probably handle most of the fourth-and-1 situations. It might not be ideal, but it's pretty close to unstoppable. Dak Prescott already has the ball and he's obviously close to the line already and one of the biggest guys at his position. He can get the yard you need. Not sure about two yards. To me, Tony Pollard's quickness to the hole might be just as advantageous as it is to get a big, strong guy. I think it'll be a combination of different people getting these short-yardage carries but Rico Dowdle is in the mix. Who knows, Deuce Vaughn might even be asked to pick up some yards like that, too. Sure he's not the biggest by any means, but by the time the defense can locate him, he might have the first down and more. It doesn't look like it's going to be just one guy that handles this job.