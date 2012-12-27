Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why Hasn't Harris Gotten More Offensive Snaps?

Dec 26, 2012 at 10:02 PM

GILBERTO MORALES
CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO

Where's Danny McCray? I didn't see him last game. Just in very few special teams plays.

Rowan: He's still around, but mostly on special teams. He played all right at safety early on when he had to step in, but it seems like teams figured out how to exploit him in coverage some. The Redskins were no exception, as he was taken advantage of deep for a score. The reality is that opposite Gerald Sensabaugh, the Cowboys haven't figured out a specific player they want to use every single week. McCray was supposed to be a special teams ace who could also help out where needed on defense and he became more involved with all the injuries. I'd assume his days on defense aren't over, but the Cowboys tend to mix it up in the defensive backfield week to week.

Jonny: McCray has played a lot less on defense the past few games. Some think this is because he has been a liability at safety. The truth isn't quite that extreme. McCray has proven to be a pretty good run stopper, but his coverage skills are only average and Eric Frampton has stepped up and provided valuable snaps. Watching the DB's do catching drills in practice it looks like McCray is trying to tackle the ball. But another very significant reason his defensive stats are down is because of how valuable he is on special teams and the Cowboys take his role there very seriously. While he may not start on defense this Sunday, pay attention to the coin toss. You can still expect McCray to be there as a team captain.

GEORGE ANDERSON
PORTERVILLE, CA

Dwayne Harris always seems to make things happen when he has the ball and adds some excitement. Why isn't he on the field for every offensive play?

Rowan: The same reason Cole Beasley only seems to be involved every other week and James Hanna and Kevin Ogletree get snaps sparingly. The Cowboys have a lot of options at third receiving threat, and they tend to go different directions every week. Harris will continue to get his opportunities, which I would imagine will only continue to increase, but they have other players who can be productive in that spot as well. They'll ride the hot hand. Keep in mind the last time the Cowboys played the Redskins, Beasley had seven catches for 68 yards.

Jonny: Well, he's still not as good as Dez Bryant or Miles Austin, so it's unrealistic to think he will be out there every play. But you make a good point about his playmaking skills and it's fair to say that he is the best option as the third receiver. But Jason Garrett likes to try to take advantage of all of his weapons and while Kevin Ogletree may not be consistent, he can still make big plays as well. So that's why you might not see Harris out there in every passing situation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Equipped To Defend Top TEs On Schedule?

As of today, how do you feel Dan Quinn's defense is going to handle all of this firepower at tight end? 
news

Mailbag: How Many Rookies Make Week 1 Impact? 

Was this a draft for Day One players? 
news

Mailbag: Fehoko At TE? Practice Squad Rules?

Considering his size and speed, has there been any talk about using Simi Fehoko at tight end?
news

Mailbag: 2022 Compensatory Picks? Kazee Update

All I keep reading is that Dallas hasn't covered free safety. How far along is Damontae Kazee's injury rehab going?
news

Mailbag: Trying To Improve The QB Depth?

Are the Cowboys satisfied with their current backup options at quarterback, since it doesn't appear they are addressing the position in the draft or free agency?
news

Mailbag: A Change At Safety? Wright's Grade?

With the plethora of linebackers now – Jaylon, Leighton, Parsons, free agent Neal and Jabril Cox – what do you think about the idea of transitioning Cox to safety?
news

Mailbag: Interest In Jeff Heath? Rookie Travel?

I can't help but notice that our old friend Jeff Heath is expected to be available once again. Any chance we see him back in Dallas this season? 
news

Mailbag: Should They Have Been More Aggressive?

After seeing both corners go off the board right before the Cowboys picked at No. 10, do you think they should have been more aggressive and tried to trade up for Caleb Farley or at least Trevon Moehrig later on?
news

Mailbag: Were These Problem Spots Addressed?

Aside from adding incredible depth at LB, do you feel like this team truly answered any of those concerns with this draft on paper? 
news

Mailbag: Was Parsons The Best Player Available?

I know the run defense was historically bad, but how do we line up and Micah Parsons was higher rated than Slater? 
news

Mailbag: Ready For An Unpredictable NFL Draft?

Does the unpredictability of this draft that has been created by the pandemic effect on the evaluation process around the league worry you or excite you for the Cowboys? 
news

Mailbag: Needing Versatility On The O-Line?

What criteria is used to say a potential offensive tackle draft pick is "versatile?"
Advertising