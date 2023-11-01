Mailbag: Why no moves at the trade deadline?

I get that you don't want to mortgage your future, but the Cowboys are ready to contend for a Super Bowl right now. So why didn't they go all-in and make any moves at the trade deadline? Especially considering they need help in certain areas, particularly along the offensive line. – Rich Rodriguez/Oklahoma City, OK

*Nick Harris: *From what Jerry Jones had communicated leading up to the deadline and now afterward, he feels confident with the roster that's currently assembled in Dallas. Paired with that is the fact that the Cowboys' don't have a ton of draft capital that they can be flexible with in potential deals (no 3rd, 4th, 5th round picks in 2024), and it makes sense from their perspective why no deals were done. Am I happy about it? Not particularly. Added depth in certain position groups definitely could have been helpful, especially when you look around the NFC and see everyone else loading up. And I'm with you in believing the time to go get a Super Bowl is now, but the front office decided to stay quiet.