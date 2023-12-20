Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why not more recognition for Lamb?

Dec 20, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
Harris_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Nick Harris
Mailbag--Why-not-more-recognition-for-Lamb-hero

After extending his touchdown streak to six games on Sunday, I noticed that CeeDee Lamb is currently the only wide receiver in the NFL with more than 100 catches and at least 10 rushes. So why doesn't he seem to get the same recognition as those like Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and Justin Jefferson? Few are doing what he's doing. Is he not flashy enough? Seriously, where would this team be without him? – Frank Jones/Oklahoma City, OK

Mickey: They sure wouldn't be where they are right now without their No. 1 receiver. Remember, he was voted to the Pro Bowl last year, so someone was noticing what he is doing. Not to worry about what the national media does or doesn't do. Opposing defensive coordinators understand what CeeDee can do and is doing by sending so many double teams at him. You rarely see a corner traveling with him. And what they fear most is his ability to turn into a running back after the catch. That is recognition enough. And all that counts for CeeDee is for the Cowboys to recognize his talent with that upcoming long-term contract. Remember what head coach Mike McCarthy said out him, "He will be with the Cowboys for a long time." 'Nough said.

Nick Harris: I would make the argument that he is picking up the respect he deserves a little bit more with each week that passes. In the past, it was probably more of an issue of consistency and stacking solid performances together that kept him out of the first tier of receiver talent, but that consistency has not only been present this season, but it's also been amplified to help power the offense. Lamb will pick up more attention as the season goes on at this pace.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What's preventing defending the run?

Defending the run continues to be the Cowboys' Achilles' heel. Is it scheme, personnel or execution that prevents them from defending the rush? 
news

Mailbag: Next step a road win vs. quality team?

The Cowboys keep checking off boxes and silencing the doubters, especially after taking down the Eagles. Is the next step now to win a game on the road against a quality opponent? 
news

Mailbag: Adjusting run defense without Hankins?

How will the Cowboys adjust their run defense if they are without Johnathan Hankins? Is Mazi Smith ready to fill in for him?
news

Mailbag: Has McCarthy now secured his place?

Mike McCarthy seemed to be a bit on the hot seat heading into this season. With how the Cowboys are playing and his overall record as the head coach, do you think he's now secure? Is it time to talk about extending his contract?
news

Mailbag: Is Ferguson deserving of Pro Bowl?

I only see one other NFC tight end making this sort of impact: George Kittle. I'm sure I'm leaving someone out, but regardless, is Jake Ferguson going to get votes as a Pro Bowler? 
news

Mailbag: How does Dak stack up against Hurts?

Is this big Sunday night game against the Eagles going to simply come down to who has the best quarterback? How do you think Dak Prescott stacks up against Jalen Hurts? Where does he maybe outshine the Philly quarterback? 
news

Mailbag: Did recent schedule prepare Cowboys?

If the old saying "iron sharpens iron" is true, are the Eagles perhaps more battle-tested after having faced the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers the last three weeks?
news

Mailbag: What constitutes a 'quality' win?

We've heard a lot of talk about how the Cowboys still have to beat a good team, which got me to thinking, what is your measuring stick for a "quality" win? 
news

Mailbag: Can Bland be a shutdown cornerback?

After watching Seattle attack DaRon Bland, should we be concerned? I know what he has done as far as the interceptions is phenomenal, but is he capable of shutting down elite wide receivers?
news

Mailbag: Aggressive offense key to success?

Is it fair to say the recent success on offense is a product of going back to what has worked in recent years? Being aggressive down the field rather than focusing on ball control that saw more rushes and short passes?
news

Mailbag: Reasons for Odighizuwa improvement?

That was a huge fourth-down stop by Osa Odighizuwa in the Washington game. Can we talk about the step forward he has taken this year?
Advertising