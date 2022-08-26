Mailbag: Why Not Move Zack Martin To Tackle? 

Nick: I think Zack Martin sounded pretty clear last season when he said he's a "right guard." Sure, he's a team player and all, but my thinking is... I need someone to be outstanding at their spot. Yes, Zack Martin is GOAT status – at guard. But I wonder if he's going to be just really good at tackle, or All-World like he is at guard. Yes, Larry Allen moved from guard to tackle – but he also moved back to guard for the rest of his career. Let me leave Zack where he is, so he can help both players that line up next to him. I think it's a last-second option in the middle of a game, but I think it's important to keep the middle of the pocket clean for the quarterback as well.