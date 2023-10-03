Mailbag: Why not rest Parsons more in blowout?

Kurt: I found myself asking this same question. It's late in the third quarter, the Cowboys are up by 28 and New England has their backup quarterback behind center, more or less throwing in the towel. The outcome is decided, yet Parsons is still in the game. And this after missing time in the first half with that ankle/knee issue. We all remember last year when Parsons had 12 sacks in the first 11 games and then 2.5 in the final eight, including the playoffs. Even he admitted he was worn out by the end of the season. So when you have the opportunity to give him some rest, why not take advantage of it? Zack Martin, who has been banged up himself, saw his day end early. After three weeks of heavy usage, Tony Pollard was given a little extra break. So why subject Parsons to needless wear and tear with such a long season still ahead? I realize he is never going to willingly come out, not as competitive as he is. That's part of what makes him great. Maybe there is more to it, but this is where I would think the coaches have to see the big picture (like facing the Eagles, Bills, Dolphins and Lions in December) and protect the player from himself.