Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why Not Stick With The Running Game?

Sep 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Why-Not-Stick-With-The-Running-Game-HERO
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

Zeke looked good from his first carry against the Bucs. He was averaging over five yards per carry the entire game. Why, with such a compromised receiving corps, did we not run the ball? I figured we would lean on our defense and let Zeke and Tony Pollard carry the load. — RALPH GRUENDEL/ BLOOMFIELD, NJ

Nick: I do agree the Cowboys probably could've run the ball more. But I don't really think they were having huge success either. Yes, Zeke's average per carry is good, but they had too many times in which they were behind the chains and couldn't afford to run. Penalties hurt them once again Sunday night and led to the down-and-distance being unfavorable to run. But when you look back at how Dak played, how the receivers played and what the offensive line was doing against the pass-rush compared to its run blocking, I think I would've focused on running the ball a little more. And especially now moving forward, they have to slow the game down, run the ball and rely on the defense to keep them in the games.

Rob: I'm not going to argue with anybody about the importance of the run game, especially now with Dak out for a few weeks. They've got to lean on the run, and it looks like they have linemen and tight ends who can create lanes. One thing I'll add about the numbers from Sunday night: if you're looking for one reason why they went away from the run, their penalties did them no favors from a down-and-distance standpoint. If you look at their next three series after the opening field goal, they had a penalty on every drive that created a second-and-8, a first-and-20, and a first-and-15. The offense was great at getting out of those holes last year. Right now, with the injuries they've got, that's asking a lot.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Biggest X-Factor vs. Tampa Bay?

What do guys think is the biggest key or matchup if the Cowboys are to beat Tampa this time around?

news

Mailbag: Will Dallas Win The Field-Position Game?

The defense will be relied on early in the season, and that means field position is important. How do you see the coverage teams and what are the strong and weak areas on special teams?

news

Mailbag: Understanding The Practice Squad Rules?

I've been wondering what, if any, is the benefit of signing a player to the practice squad first before putting them on the active roster, like Jason Peters and Cooper Rush for example?

news

Mailbag: Time For McGovern At Fullback Again?

Do you use Connor McGovern as the fullback and extra protection for Dak's blind side, which I think he is better suited for. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: What's The Ceiling For The Defense?

Regarding the defense, it seems like safety, defensive tackle and linebacker each are as strong as we could ask for. I like the upside of the defensive end position too, very deep. How good do you think this defense can be?

news

Mailbag: Trysten Hill Ready To Meet Expectations?

Last year, Trysten Hill returned from an ACL injury and flashed some. I've always thought if Hill could stay healthy he'd cause offenses problems. I wouldn't be surprised if he puts up numbers this season. Is this the year he meets second-round expectations?

news

Mailbag: Bold Cowboys Predictions For '22 Season?

Do you have any bold predictions for either the team or player?

news

Mailbag: What's the Downside to Cutting 3 QBs?

How much risk, if any, is there to waiving all three backup quarterbacks (Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci) on Tuesday and what do you expect to happen next?

news

Mailbag: The Recipe For Takeaways On Defense?

Five takeaways in the last game, even if it's preseason, kind of proves last year wasn't a fluke. What's his magic secret?

news

Countdown: Counting On Gallup Early in 2022

Today, we will continue with 13 days to the start of the season.

news

Mailbag: Toughest Roster Cut Decisions?

Who are some that you don't think will make it but may get playing time elsewhere this season

Advertising