Mailbag: Why The Change At Wide Receivers Coach?

Feb 04, 2013 at 10:00 PM
RUSSELL JAMES
SPANAWAY, WA
Is it possible to get an explanation for the change at receiver coach? Didn't Coach Robinson finally get through to Bryant?

Nick: We'll ask that question to Jerry the next time he does a press conference. I doubt that you'll get the answer you want. But you're right, it does seem a little odd. Not only did Bryant have a breakout year, but we saw improvements from Dwayne Harris and Cole Beasley was able to contribute, too. Even Kevin Ogletree put up career numbers. The fact Robinson is being used as a consultant could mean a lot of things. But it doesn't sound like he's interested in finding another job. So maybe he was looking to scale back on his own.

Rowan: As you mentioned, this move doesn't seem to be performance-based. Bryant unarguably had his best season as an NFL receiver, and Dwayne Harris and Cole Beasley both flashed ability and earned playing time after developing throughout the season. It seemed more like the move was made more in Robinson's interests. Jerry Jones said at the Senior Bowl that any move with Robinson would have less to do with his skill and more to do with Robinson's personal interests.

CLINT BOYTE
LEXINGTON, KY
I believe that Dwayne Harris and Cole Beasley are both solid receivers. However, they just don't demand that much respect in the passing game. Jerry Jones is known for taking risks on troubled players. Do you see the Cowboys making a move for recently released Titus Young in free agency?

Nick: Well it depends what you're asking Harris and Beasley to do. If Austin and Dez are still around, and those guys are your third and fourth guys, or maybe third and fifth, then you really don't need to take a chance on a guy like Young. Someone will and you're right about Jerry usually being that person. I wouldn't rule it out but something tells me with the events that have taken place this offseason, I bet the Cowboys lean more towards high-character players in the draft and free agency.

Rowan:Victor Cruz, Mike Wallace, Greg Jennings, Dwayne Bowe, Danny Amendola. The list goes on and on, and in a perfect world, the Cowboys would have their choice of all the wonderful free agent wide receivers on the market. The bottom line is they don't have the cap space to pick and choose [embedded_ad] their free agents as they wish. Young is a serviceable player with enough talent to stay in the league, but he hasn't demonstrated he's the kind of consistent player worth the headache of off-field and on-field incidents that the Cowboys seem to be trying to steer clear of.

