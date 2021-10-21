Mailbag: Wildcat QB? Give Cam Newton A Call?

After reading the questions and answers today from the mailbag about red zone efficiency and running the ball near the goal line, do you think they would ever consider running the wildcat inside the 5-yard line? — JAMES WILEY / MARCELLUS, NY

David: I was just saying to someone that Sunday in New England is the first time I can remember Zeke Elliott ever running the wildcat. I might be wrong about that, but he certainly hasn't done it often. I think my only concern is that you're telegraphing your intentions a bit when you line the running back up in that spot. But even still, I like the suggestion. I'm not betting against Zeke picking up a yard or two in that scenario.

Nick: I don't mind the Wildcat usually, but if you go back and look at the history of the play, it's mostly used on teams that don't have a mobile quarterback. In this case, the Cowboys can use Dak as a runner ... AND... he's obviously a passer. In the Wildcat, you know the guy is running and he's got that extra blocker. There are advantages there but for me, I'd rather keep Dak in the pocket at all times because I've got even more possibilities.

Now that he's vaccinated, don't you think we should consider making Cam Newton an offer as backup QB? — LES HOFFMAN / PELL CITY, AL

David: I would absolutely make that phone call. Cam's vaccination status was my biggest issue with the idea, and now it's not a factor. The problem is probably that Cam Newton knows he's the most qualified unemployed quarterback in the world right now, and he'll likely be the first phone call made when a team loses its starter. He'd probably rather be available to take that phone call than sign on to be Dak Prescott's backup.