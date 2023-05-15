Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will Passing Success Depend on TEs?

May 15, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Mickey Spagnola
Mailbag--Will-Passing-Success-Depend-on-TEs-hero

I keep reading about the concern for this wide receiver group, which is warranted, but I contend that the success of the passing game will depend on the development of the tight ends on this team. If McCarthy runs a form of the West Coast offense, they will be asked to do a lot. Do you agree? – Ron Alton/Cinnaminson, NJ

Nick Eatman: If there is a concern about either position, shouldn't it be tight end, the position that actually lost a proven player to free agency and no one else on the position has more than 2 years of experience? Not saying tight end is a major concern but it'll probably be a solid group with these young players that all bring something unique to the table. I still think WR is a good position on this team, starting with CeeDee and then Gallup and Brandin Cooks should take them to another level. If my questions about a position start with the fourth-string, that's really not an issue to me. So I think the tight ends will be important but I don't see that making or breaking the passing game. If it does, then this offense probably has bigger issues.

Mickey: Well, I'm not sure where you are reading about wide receiver concerns, considering they just added Brandin Cooks and already have Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. And don't you think Michael Gallup will return closer to the level he played in 2021 before suffering the torn ACL in Game 16 of the 2021 season? And let's not totally write off Jalen Tolbert, who flashed in training camp but struggled some transitioning in as a rookie from South Alabama. And they just might have something in KaVontae Turpin. As for the tight ends, to me they are complementary pieces, and this group, adding Luke Schoonmaker, to Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon and Peyton Hendershot, should be more proficient at blocking, an important part of the tight end responsibilities if the Cowboys want to run the ball more efficiently than last year. Ferguson and Hendershot no longer are rookies and are expected to make that second-year jump as receivers. But to me if the success of your passing game depends on tight end play, you might have a problem.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should Parsons Be A Full-Time DE?

Micah Parsons recently said he's moving to defensive end full time, but does Dallas have a good enough linebacking corps to afford him doing so?

news

Mailbag: Could Any UDFAs Make An Impact?

I noticed some of the Cowboys' undrafted free agents received decent guaranteed money. Why pay so much for someone who wasn't drafted?

news

Mailbag: Could Zeke Return As A Fullback?

The West Coast offense is known to heavily use a fullback. Any chance the Cowboys re-sign Ezekiel Elliott as a fullback? He is a very good blocker and a better than average pass receiver.

news

Mailbag: Getting Reps For Younger Players?

With the Rookie Minicamp coming up this weekend, it reminded me that for weeks I have read about getting reps for the younger players. What about Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko?

news

Mailbag: Could McCarthy Use Fullback More?

Getting fullback Hunter Luepke without spending a draft choice? Mike McCarthy had Pro Bowl fullback John Kuhn for several seasons in Green Bay. Might we see more use of a fullback with McCarthy now calling plays?

news

Mailbag: What Position Is Most Concerning?

Now that the draft is over, what position group on the roster concerns you most? Where do they still need to add? Brandin Cooks was a great addition, but wide receiver is a concern for me.

news

Mailbag: Which Day 3 Pick Is Most Intriguing?

Similar to DaRon Bland last season, which Day 3 player selected this year has the best chance of making an immediate impact? Who intrigues you the most?

news

Mailbag: Tyler Smith Or Steele Now At Guard?

It looks as though the Cowboys are going with Tyler Smith or Terence Steele at guard, so they must be relying on Tyron Smith being available for the majority of the season. Do you think that's a mistake?

news

Mailbag: Was Second-Round Pick A Surprise?

I though the Cowboys missed a great opportunity in getting one of the better offensive linemen in O'Cyrus Torrence in the second round. Did that surprise you? Was it the right move?

news

Mailbag: Who Would You Trade Up For?

It's finally here! Any chance we'll see some wheeling and dealing tonight? What player, if any, would you trade up to get in this year's draft? How far up would you go, and what would you give up to get him?

news

Mailbag: Will Other Picks Affect Dallas' Draft?

Say Philadelphia grabs a certain running back at No. 10. Will that change the Cowboys' draft strategy so that they go after a defensive tackle at No. 26?

Advertising