Mailbag: Will Passing Success Depend on TEs?

I keep reading about the concern for this wide receiver group, which is warranted, but I contend that the success of the passing game will depend on the development of the tight ends on this team. If McCarthy runs a form of the West Coast offense, they will be asked to do a lot. Do you agree? – Ron Alton/Cinnaminson, NJ

Nick Eatman: If there is a concern about either position, shouldn't it be tight end, the position that actually lost a proven player to free agency and no one else on the position has more than 2 years of experience? Not saying tight end is a major concern but it'll probably be a solid group with these young players that all bring something unique to the table. I still think WR is a good position on this team, starting with CeeDee and then Gallup and Brandin Cooks should take them to another level. If my questions about a position start with the fourth-string, that's really not an issue to me. So I think the tight ends will be important but I don't see that making or breaking the passing game. If it does, then this offense probably has bigger issues.