Mailbag: Will Passing Success Depend on TEs?

I keep reading about the concern for this wide receiver group, which is warranted, but I contend that the success of the passing game will depend on the development of the tight ends on this team. If McCarthy runs a form of the West Coast offense, they will be asked to do a lot. Do you agree? – Ron Alton/Cinnaminson, NJ
Nick Eatman: If there is a concern about either position, shouldn't it be tight end, the position that actually lost a proven player to free agency and no one else on the position has more than 2 years of experience? Not saying tight end is a major concern but it'll probably be a solid group with these young players that all bring something unique to the table. I still think WR is a good position on this team, starting with CeeDee and then Gallup and Brandin Cooks should take them to another level. If my questions about a position start with the fourth-string, that's really not an issue to me. So I think the tight ends will be important but I don't see that making or breaking the passing game. If it does, then this offense probably has bigger issues.
Mickey: Well, I'm not sure where you are reading about wide receiver concerns, considering they just added Brandin Cooks and already have Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. And don't you think Michael Gallup will return closer to the level he played in 2021 before suffering the torn ACL in Game 16 of the 2021 season? And let's not totally write off Jalen Tolbert, who flashed in training camp but struggled some transitioning in as a rookie from South Alabama. And they just might have something in KaVontae Turpin. As for the tight ends, to me they are complementary pieces, and this group, adding Luke Schoonmaker, to Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon and Peyton Hendershot, should be more proficient at blocking, an important part of the tight end responsibilities if the Cowboys want to run the ball more efficiently than last year. Ferguson and Hendershot no longer are rookies and are expected to make that second-year jump as receivers. But to me if the success of your passing game depends on tight end play, you might have a problem.