Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will Peters Be Better Matchup vs. Donald?

Oct 06, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Will-Peters-Be-Better-Matchup-vs.-Donald-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

I know Connor McGovern returned last week vs Washington. But against the Rams this week, do you think the Cowboys will make an extra effort to have Jason Peters ready to help against Donald? He is a devastating inside rusher and in the past McGovern has struggled against stronger inside pass rushers. I would like to see what Peters could do vs. Donald. – MICHAEL GAGE

Nick: Honestly, I don't know that the Cowboys think Peters is a better guard than Connor McGovern. Truth be told, not sure they thought Tyler Smith was better because he never beat him out. Let's look at the facts surrounding Peters at this point. He was signed on Sept. 5 and it's now been a full month. He's practiced for over four weeks and played a few snaps in two games. All things considered, this is what a preseason and training camp should look like. So getting Peters ready to play full time should be something he could do by now. I would think if he's rotating by now, it's because the Cowboys want to limit his reps and still feel like it's a tough decision between the two players. Whoever is in the lineup wil have his hands full.

Patrik: I think the added problem for Connor McGovern is that he's fresh off of a high ankle sprain that could be impacting his ability to power off of his anchor so, yes, I'd have to believe the Cowboys understand this is less than ideal when trying to scheme against the monster that is Aaron Donald. I'd pit one future Hall of Famer against another in this matchup, and especially considering Peters should now be ready for most of the work at left guard after seeing his snap count increase in Week 4.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why Did Run Game Stall vs. Washington?

Hard to complain when you're winning, but the running game continues to be ineffective. Any thoughts on why they cannot run? Is it bad blocking?

news

Mailbag: How To Fix Cowboys Run Defense?

While the defense has played well, our opponents have been successful running the ball against our "big nickel" personnel package. Do you see Coach Quinn making any adjustments given how much the Rams and Eagles like to run the ball?

news

Mailbag: What Happens If Tyron Smith Returns?

With Tyler Smith exceeding everyone's expectations at left tackle and Jason Peters/Connor McGovern holding down left guard, what do you do with Tyron Smith if he's able to come back later this year?

news

Mailbag: How Did The Rookie TEs Play vs. Giants?

I thought we would struggle with our tight ends in the Giants game with Dalton Schultz inactive. How did they grade? What did you think of them?

news

Mailbag: Has The Season Outlook Changed?

After seeing the first three weeks, has your opinion about our chances this season changed?

news

Mailbag: X-Factor Tonight For Cowboys vs. Giants?

More than anything else, what do the Cowboys have to do to beat the Giants on Monday? None of these division games are ever easy, especially on the road.

news

Mailbag: O-Line Possibilities With Jason Peters?

Once Jason Peters is ready to play, what do guys think will happen to the offensive line positions?

news

Mailbag: Why No Interceptions From Diggs?

Last year Trevon Diggs was an interception machine. Have you seen anything different in his coverage philosophy taking less risks or has it just been the way the game flow has gone?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Tyler Smith's First Two Starts?

From what I saw watching highlights, Tyler Smith and Matt Farniok played a solid game against the Bengals. How would y'all assess their play?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Use Same Plan For Dak?

Do you think the Cowboys will stay with that game plan when Dak Prescott returns, assuming it continues to work with Cooper Rush at the helm?

news

Mailbag: Could Turpin Boost The Passing Game?

I know this is an afterthought, but would it not have been wise to try to send KaVontae Turpin down the field to stretch the defense and open more opportunities for the other receivers?

Advertising