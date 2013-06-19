Mailbag: Will The TE Additions Mean No More Fullbacks?

BRYAN LUCIANI
FOREST GROVE, OR
Vickers is hurt and it doesn't seem like we're looking for a replacement. Is the FB position a dying breed? We have tons of TE's. Is that the future?
David: Unless Vickers really bounces back in a big way, I think it's safe to say a spare tight end will be filling those duties. This is a passing-oriented offense, anyway. It makes way more sense to keep a potential receiving target, such as Dante Rosario, who can also double as a backfield blocker in must-run situations.
Bryan: There is no doubt that the true fullback position is a dying breed with this club. The mini-camp and OTA sessions were all about one back runs and a tight end playing in the backfield off set if they needed that look. I have said this all along, this club will have four tight ends and no fullback on the roster. If they need a heavier fullback in certain situations, look for a defensive linemen or linebacker to fill that responsibility.
PHU NGUYEN
SILVER SPRING, MD
Everyone has been asking which player benefits most from the switch to a 4-3 defense. I would like to know which player will suffer most because of the switch?
David: I have my doubts that the transition of DeMarcus Ware and Anthony Spencer to 4-3 defensive end is going to be as seamless as everyone hopes. Ware has plenty of experience as a down lineman in the 3-4 scheme, but Spencer is much more used to a linebacker-type role. I think we'll see some growing pains and some struggles from the pair of them, probably more likely from Spencer than Ware, before they settle in.
Bryan:That is a great question and I look through this defensive roster I am going to tell you of a player that I am going to keep a very close eye on. Brandon Carr has always been an outstanding player when it came to playing press man coverage and using his physical tools to handle receivers all over the field. The closer he could get to a receiver the better. I am going to be very interested to see how things go for Carr the more he has to play off coverage. I am not worried about his ability to come forward and tackle but I am worried [embedded_ad] when there is separation in the route and he has to adjust. There have been times in these camps where receivers have worked past him without problem. I believe he will adjust to the new scheme but keep an eye on this as we go forward.