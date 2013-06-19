Mailbag: Will The TE Additions Mean No More Fullbacks?





BRYAN LUCIANI

FOREST GROVE, OR

Vickers is hurt and it doesn't seem like we're looking for a replacement. Is the FB position a dying breed? We have tons of TE's. Is that the future?

David: Unless Vickers really bounces back in a big way, I think it's safe to say a spare tight end will be filling those duties. This is a passing-oriented offense, anyway. It makes way more sense to keep a potential receiving target, such as Dante Rosario, who can also double as a backfield blocker in must-run situations.

Bryan: There is no doubt that the true fullback position is a dying breed with this club. The mini-camp and OTA sessions were all about one back runs and a tight end playing in the backfield off set if they needed that look. I have said this all along, this club will have four tight ends and no fullback on the roster. If they need a heavier fullback in certain situations, look for a defensive linemen or linebacker to fill that responsibility.

PHU NGUYEN

SILVER SPRING, MD

Everyone has been asking which player benefits most from the switch to a 4-3 defense. I would like to know which player will suffer most because of the switch?

David: I have my doubts that the transition of DeMarcus Ware and Anthony Spencer to 4-3 defensive end is going to be as seamless as everyone hopes. Ware has plenty of experience as a down lineman in the 3-4 scheme, but Spencer is much more used to a linebacker-type role. I think we'll see some growing pains and some struggles from the pair of them, probably more likely from Spencer than Ware, before they settle in.