Mailbag: Will we see Prescott run more now?

Rookie Dak Prescott didn't mind running and moving around more to generate offense. Do you think Monday night's victory might mean that we could see more of that from Dak? Or do you think we will only get a more run-willing Dak when strictly needed? Why? – Thomas Narro/Arlington, MA

Nick Harris: Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday that they used Dak's legs more than usual on Monday night, and I expect this offense to resort back to "usual" out if the bye week. Keeping Dak healthy only increases in importance with each game that passes and him not running as much is a big part of that, but it'd be foolish not to start a fire off the spark that he created with his legs on Monday.