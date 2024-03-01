Mailbag: Would Dak take less for a better team?

So now the big discussion is about Dak Prescott and how much he will sign for. The question I have is this: What does Dak want more, a Super Bowl or more money than he will spend in his lifetime? To get this team to where he can win a Super Bowl, would it not be better for him to take less money so they can get more help around him?– Jeffery Williams/Abilene, TX*

Nick Eatman: I'm sure Dak wants a Super Bowl more than anything. But that's not really a fair question. Most players would or at least should say that. But money is a different thing all together. Sure, it'd be easy for Dak to say he's going to take less money so they can sign more players. But, is CeeDee doing that? Will Micah do that as well? Are some of these free agents going to do that from other teams and come here with less money because they want to win it all? You know that's not happening. So why should Dak? Because if it doesn't work out and they fall short of the goal again, Dak gets most of the blame all to himself? So where does it pay off? I'm sorry, but it's not his job to figure out the salary cap situation. This is his turn to get the bag and he should get what's fair. He had a great season and he's put himself in position to get this contract. The Cowboys need to figure out how to maneuver the cap around him to give him the pieces he needs. But if the rest of the players aren't taking hometown deals, why should he?