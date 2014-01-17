Mailbag

Mailbag: Would Ware Take A Pay Cut If Given Incentives?

Jan 17, 2014 at 12:34 AM
PEDRO SOTELO
EL PASO, TX
Mel Kiper's first mock draft was released and it has us taking Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Would you agree with spending a first round pick on a safety even though D-Line seems to be the biggest need?

Nick: No, I don't agree with that. I'm taking a defensive linemen in the first round. I don't really care if it means you're not taking the best player on the board. You can still get someone at either end or tackle that can help you. Last year, you had to go to DefensiveEnds-R-Us to get players to play the game. You've got two young safeties who learned on the run but I think can be Ok, especially if they have some help up front.

David: I can't say it'd thrill me. Adding another safety to the defensive backfield creates a pretty big logjam, when you consider Barry Church already holds a starting spot, and J.J. Wilcox and Jeff Heath both have starting experience. Neither of them have proven anything, but it seems a little early to move on in my opinion. The Cowboys spent a third-round pick on Wilcox, so clearly they felt good about him. If they spend a first-round pick on another safety, then one way or another they'll have a highly-drafted player riding the bench. I think there are more pressing needs.

BARRY HART
GREENWOOD, LA
Do you think DeMarcus Ware would take a cut in pay if he were offered sack incentives?

Nick: I think that's the only way to do it. Because if he does come back to form, then he needs to be compensated for that. This isn't a Doug Free situation. Ware is one of the best players in franchise history and he's played through injuries the past two years.

David: I think that's probably the best way to approach it, but I wonder if that would placate Ware. Like Nick said, it's not like Ware hasn't earned the vast majority of his contract. He had a bad 2013 while fighting injuries, and he managed to put together a pretty good 2012 despite similar injury issues. Even if he's given the opportunity to "earn back" some money with incentives, he might feel slighted after eight years of Pro Bowl production.

