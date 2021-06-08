McCarthy: Dak To Be Full-Go For Training Camp

FRISCO, Texas – It might be common knowledge by now, but Dak Prescott's bounce back from last year's ankle fracture continues to impress.
It's fairly common for players returning from injury to gradually work their way back into the swing of things. For example, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins have practiced sparingly during this OTA session while they recover from their 2020 surgeries.
That makes it all the more impressive that, in the wake of such a grisly injury, Prescott hasn't been limited in any capacity during this month of offseason practices.
"He's done everything," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday. "He hasn't missed anything that's been slated. He's doing a lot of extra, frankly."
It's encouraging to know that Prescott hasn't missed any of this spring practices. And although he won't mix into the full-team portions of OTAs or this week's mandatory minicamp, McCarthy said that's something to look for when the Cowboys report to training camp in July.
"The anticipation would be for him to go every day, is the outlook," he said.
Of course, there are no blanket statements when it comes to injury rehabilitation. Prescott is still coming off a severe injury, and one that affected his mobility. McCarthy said the Cowboys will, as always, keep an eye on the situation as training camp gets underway.
But for starters, the Cowboys don't anticipate any problems with Prescott's availability.
"We're not naïve. It's just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury. The first year back there's going to be some things you have to work through," McCarthy said. "But I would anticipate we'd start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football."