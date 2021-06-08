McCarthy: Dak To Be Full-Go For Training Camp

It's encouraging to know that Prescott hasn't missed any of this spring practices. And although he won't mix into the full-team portions of OTAs or this week's mandatory minicamp, McCarthy said that's something to look for when the Cowboys report to training camp in July.

"The anticipation would be for him to go every day, is the outlook," he said.

Of course, there are no blanket statements when it comes to injury rehabilitation. Prescott is still coming off a severe injury, and one that affected his mobility. McCarthy said the Cowboys will, as always, keep an eye on the situation as training camp gets underway.

But for starters, the Cowboys don't anticipate any problems with Prescott's availability.