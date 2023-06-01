Nick Harris

McCarthy Downplays Potential D-Hop Addition

Jun 01, 2023 at 12:54 PM
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP20296740840039
Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs after a reception against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas — Rumors around five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have been abundant since his release from the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week, and the Cowboys haven't been dormant to that gossip as his early free agency has played out.

However, in Thursday morning's press conference before OTAs, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy downplayed any potential of adding Hopkins and instead pointed to the improvements that have already been made in the receiving corps this offseason.

"Obviously being on offense full-time, I really like the look of our group," McCarthy said. "Vertical speed, we've definitely made some improvements there. We're not in any full-speed activities outside of 7-on-7, but you can feel it from our guys."

McCarthy continued by alluding to the group already being in a strong state heading deeper into the offseason while showing respect for what Hopkins has accomplished in his ten seasons in the league.

"As far as players that are not here, there's nothing good that comes out of those answers," he said. "D-Hop is a great talent. I've always had respect for him since his rookie year."

This offseason, the Cowboys added a fellow ten-year veteran in Brandin Cooks, and early implementation in the offense has been abundant during OTAs for the former Houston Texan. Around the position group, CeeDee Lamb has a firm lead presence while Michael Gallup has continued to show the return of his "springy" nature now that he's fully recovered from nagging injuries that have hindered him the past two seasons.

Further into the depth, Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys have been encouraged by the competition with the bodies in the room to take on an important role in the receiving game in 2023. Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko and Pro Bowl kick returner KaVontae Turpin are some of the names expected to compete for that spot in the coming months.

