McCarthy Promises "Unwavering" Commitment 

For a coach with a winning pedigree like the one Mike McCarthy has, future opportunities were always going to be available. If you've been a Super Bowl-winning coach in the NFL, then interviews tend to go both ways; sometimes the team needs to prove to the coach that the fit is right. But in his introductory press conference with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, McCarthy admitted that when he flew to North Texas to interview with the Jones family last weekend, he and his wife, Jessica, were "crossing our fingers."