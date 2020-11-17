McCarthy Updates Status Of Crawford, Awuzie

FRISCO, Texas – Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford has not been cleared to practice yet after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
The list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or come in contact with someone who has. The NFL does not specify which.
Crawford, a regular part of the defensive line rotation, has eight tackles and ranks fourth on defense with nine quarterback pressures.
"I'm hopeful it's not too much longer, but I do not have an exact date," McCarthy said regarding a timetable for Crawford's return.
Elsewhere on the roster, McCarthy said cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is pointing toward a return to game action after being activated from Reserve/Injured last week.
Awuzie hurt his hamstring in Week 2 against Atlanta and hasn't made a game appearance since.
"He practiced today and he looks great, so I anticipate him being ready to go," McCarthy said.