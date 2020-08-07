McCarthy: We Will Talk Social Justice, Protests

It's a message McCarthy endorsed, as he said that a primary focus at this time should be listening to different viewpoints and perspectives.

"One thing I do know, and we continue to echo to everybody involved in football operations, is to take a step back. I think we all need to listen more," he said. "How can we really be part of the progress? I think the organization's statement of protest through progress is right on the money."

As other sports leagues, such as the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS have returned, there has been a groundswell of support for Black Lives Matter and other initiatives against social inequality. Naturally, that led to a question for McCarthy about what the Cowboys' plan or policy might be when football finally returns.

According to McCarthy, those conversations are ongoing. And as he mentioned, they'll involve a healthy amount of listening.