Mick Shots: As The NFL World Turns

FRISCO, Texas – Man, oh man. Leave town for one week, and all heck breaks loose.

Supporting my no-offseason theory in the NFL. Just no games.

In fact, like, have you ever seen the old movie The Day the Earth Stood Still? Old black-and-white sci-fi production released in 1951. Well, waiting for the day The NFL Stands Still.

Seriously.

Here I am, skiing at Beaver Creek, and this text comes in from a friend:

“Aren’t we a little early for April fool jokes? #witten.”

What the what?

Then, too, an indefinite suspension levied against Randy Gregory. Then David Irving. Then tags.

Not to mention the Feb. 25, 30-year anniversary of Jerry Jones buying the team. The NFL Scouting Combine. Jerry. Stephen. Jason. Just on and on.

Guess we’d better get started with these shots.

Welcome Back, Welcome Back: Not exactly Gabe Kotter, but just the same. Jason Witten somewhat surprises us last week, deciding he missed playing the game of football more than he enjoyed being in the Monday Night Football booth talking about football. What in the world after retiring from the Cowboys just a little less than a year ago? From the looks of things, Witten – and the Cowboys – not only think he can still play the game, the 36-year-old simply missed being _in_ the game. I mean, if the last three days is evidence, Witten has been here at The Star each day. Hanging out. Talking up a storm to anyone. Us included. Coaches. Scouts. Personnel guys. Looks like he just couldn’t stand being away. Or maybe it was like, hey, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Mark Tuinei, Bill Bates, I’m one-upping you dudes who played a franchise-record 15 seasons with me, his return gunning for 16 to make the longevity record all his own. Bet ol’ Bill slammed his fist down on the breakfast table.

Talk about throwing a wrench into plans for the 2019 season, Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely for another violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Strange, though, with all of his previous suspensions, he hasn’t been kicked out for good. Or that Jerry Jones mentions there is a chance the projected starting right defensive end could be back for the start of the season. Remember, with so many stipulations governing his 2018 reinstatement, a positive test isn’t the only infraction that leads to suspensions. Always Something: A shame, but this appears to be the last something for the Cowboys with defensive lineman David Irving facing another suspension. He becomes a free agent next week, and it sure doesn’t seem the Cowboys have any intention of even trying to re-sign him. That shipped sailed when the injured Irving dragged out that high-ankle sprain and wasn’t complying with his rehab duties. The last straw, though, was Irving’s miserable workout when the Cowboys were trying to get him on the field for the playoffs. How do you think that went over, considering how guys like Travis Frederick and Sean Lee were staying engaged while unable to play.

A shame, but this appears to be the last something for the Cowboys with defensive lineman David Irving facing another suspension. He becomes a free agent next week, and it sure doesn’t seem the Cowboys have any intention of even trying to re-sign him. That shipped sailed when the injured Irving dragged out that high-ankle sprain and wasn’t complying with his rehab duties. The last straw, though, was Irving’s miserable workout when the Cowboys were trying to get him on the field for the playoffs. How do you think that went over, considering how guys like Travis Frederick and Sean Lee were staying engaged while unable to play. Last Shots: Appears the Cowboys and Rams are serious about hooking up for that preseason game at Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium this summer, possibly the second preseason game as the Cowboys break camp in Oxnard, Calif. Coming down to working out the logistics … This seems hard to believe, Michael Irvin turning 53 on Tuesday of this week. Seems like yesterday he took that draft-day picture in 1988 hugging the life-sized Tom Landry cardboard cutout … This won’t matter since the Cowboys do not have a first-round pick, but while watching a little of the combine, sure liked me some Montez Sweat … If you’re looking for a benchmark to extend wide receiver Amari Cooper to a long-term deal, look no further than the deal Kansas City signed Sammy Watkins to this past year: three years, $48 million with $30 million guaranteed. So the bargaining at least starts at an average of $16 million a year since Cooper already is on the books for $14 million this year, with a 2020 franchise tag projected to be $18 million.