Mick Shots: Getting Short-Changed Is In The Air

FROM HOME, Texas – Mike McCarthy just can't catch a break.

First, COVID-19 prevents McCarthy from taking advantage of the NFL's rule giving a team's new head coach a week's head start on opening the offseason program.

Then, with COVID-19 ramping up, McCarthy is denied those mandatory minicamps, all 10 OTA sessions and the ability to actually meet in-person with his 90-man roster for the first time in the offseason.

Then COVID-19 eliminates the Cowboys participating in the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game, one the Cowboys held their hands high in the air to volunteer for to give McCarthy and his staff an extra preseason game to implement his program and further evaluate his players, not to mention an extra week of training camp.

Then COVID-19 reduces the normal four-preseason game schedule to two, then to one and now the NFL Players Association is telling the players it's none.

Then COVID-19 protocols, with reporting players having to test negative twice in a four-day span before entering team facilities, McCarthy will likely have to wait until the first week in August to gather together his entire team for the first time, with quite possibly 10 fewer players if rosters are reduced for safety purposes from the normal 90-man limit to 80.

And again, quite possibly, with the proposed 21-day strength and conditioning demand from the NFLPA, McCarthy would have only 10 padded practices during this novel training camp before ramping up preparation for the first regular-season game against the Rams in their new stadium (Sept. 13) the week of Sept. 6.

To think, the guy waited 20 whole months for the opportunity once again to lead an NFL team onto the field for a season opener. And now all this.

Probably will need to stand on his tippy-toes to peek over this gigantic 8-Boulder standing in his way.

What were the odds back that first week in January for him, and here it is July 22 and still coming up with shots working From Home.

Westward No: Today, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, we should have been boarding the Cowboys' team charter flight to LAX, then the 90-minute, escorted by CHIPS, bus ride up the Pacific Coast Highway to Oxnard, Calif., and out of this 95 to 100-degree heat here to the start of training camp with tonight's temperature out in Oxnard expected to be 59 degrees.

Talk about some tight protocols for team travel to away games. Start with just this: All players and staff must ride team-sanctioned buses to the team charter plane site at just 50-percent capacity with an empty seat next to each player. Same empty-seat arrangement on the plane, although that is standard operating procedures for the most part. Then, get a load of some of this, aside from the testing that will go on the day prior to departure and day of the game, each player must have his own room. No roomies. Players will be prohibited from leaving the hotel and will not be allowed non-club visitors to their rooms. Hotel restaurants will be off-limits unless totally reserved for team-only personnel. Players can order room service or no-contact food delivery to their rooms. Face coverings must be worn while on the road. And even for home games, all players must spend the night before in the team hotel, as usual, and also must ride team-sanctioned transportation to and from the stadium. Going Deep: Now, for what this is worth, and compiled by the NFL's Next Gen Stats crew, using convoluted mathematical equations, the No. 1 NFL quarterback in 2019 throwing the deep ball was … (drumroll) uh, Dak Prescott. This is on passes of at least 20 yards, using completion percentage above expectation, which is the difference between a quarterback's actual completion percentage and expected completion percentage – so a lot of conjecture. Dak finished with a QB rating of 109.7, six touchdowns to two interceptions, with the majority of his completions going to Amari Cooper (12 for 386 yards and two touchdowns). Second was Russell Wilson and third was Patrick Mahomes. Hey, I didn't come up with these stats.

