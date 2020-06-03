Mick Shots: Longing For The Ventura Highway

FROM HOME, Texas – Well, that's that for training camp.

That, too, now, from home.

Not sure which way the Cowboys were leaning on this subject, but no matter what, the NFL/NFLPA made the decision simple by mandating teams will be required to hold training camps this summer at their own facilities.

For many reasons, all seemingly sound during these COVID-19 infected times: Cutting down on unnecessary travel. Not having to secure, disinfect and adhere to medical restrictions at more than one facility. More equipped to control home environments.

Bye, bye those lovely 70-degree, Oxnard, Calf., summer days. No more 58-degree mornings. The guy at the roadside Lil Red Barn fruit stand probably will be wondering where the heck I am. No more day-off, long-oceanside bike rides, er, wait, that wasn't going to happen anyway since me, nor my bike, will be in any condition to do so even by then.

Hello, The Star and Ford Center. Upsides are obvious. No cross-country travel. No moving the entire operation. Able to feed the players onsite. Probably house them at the onsite hotel. Better control of facility staff and food service.

Downsides?

Well, heard new head coach Mike McCarthy was enthralled with the idea of having those two grass fields in Oxnard. But, there's only one at The Star. And if the Cowboys plan on practicing on the grass field outdoors, probably have to do that in the morning. Though that might suit Mike McCarthy's schedule just fine, since heard his preference is to flip what the Cowboys have been doing all these years at the River Ridge Sports Complex of conducting the walk-through practice in the morning and the padded one in the afternoon. He prefers the padded practice to be in the morning, which likely is the only way to practice outdoors avoiding the Texas 100-degree afternoons, with the afternoon walk-through then in Ford Center.

Either that, or the Cowboys can always practice inside Ford Center, although repeated indoor practices on artificial turf is not optimum for player legs. Oh, this also occurred to me the other day, since there is more time when working from home to daydream:

If the Cowboys want two, side-by-side grass fields to practice on, maybe they can commandeer two of the 17 grass practice fields over at the FC Dallas Soccer Center just a 10-minute bus ride away from The Star. These days do require flexibility to manage outside the box, you know.

As for fan access? Probably TBD since who knows what sort of access will be allowed by the third week in July with this pandemic not exactly subsiding. And if there is access, even on a limited basis, that would have to take place at either Ford Center or possibly a practice at AT&T Stadium.

Other than that, bet Brad Sham won't miss rooming with me for three weeks at The Residence Inn, certainly not as much as the folks at my at least weekly stop, if not more, Ferraro's Italian Restaurant in Ventura.