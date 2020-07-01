Mick Shots: These Are All Over The Place

FROM HOME, Texas – Still.

Now entering the fourth month working From Home, part of March, and now all of April, May and June. Must admit, miss being at The Star.

In fact, the other day after my physical therapy session across the street at the Carrell Clinic, just got the itch to drive through the underground parking garages at The Star, to see what's going on. Well, nothing.

And now probably less since the passing of the June 26 date for players to presumably be on their own until the start of camp. Same for the new coaching staff, if those guys so choose. Meaning not even virtual sessions.

Now for a couple of dates.

One arrives in 14 more days.

The other arrives, presumably, in 27 more days.

The former, a July 15 deadline for the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott to finalize a long-term deal, or hold their peace until the conclusion of the presumptive 2020 season and he plays under the one-year, $31.4 million franchise tag. Unsure if Dak is ready to cash in his virtual Cowboys Lottery Ticket to put that signing bonus in the bank the next day.

The latter, the scheduled July 28 start to training camp for the Cowboys now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game has been postponed until next year. Unlike July 15, this date not exactly set in stone with positive coronavirus tests soaring in these parts, right along with the temperatures and humidity and … restlessness. Also heard there's been talk of rookies and select players possibly able to report a week or two earlier.

With all of this, stay tuned.

And why somehow these eclectic shots continue to fall from the sky, more so than water has of late.

Duane's World: Fifty years ago, back on Jan. 27, 1970, at the Belmont Plaza Hotel in New York City, with the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected some quarterback from Louisiana Tech named Terry Bradshaw, Shreveport, La. Well, to the surprise of many, with the 23rd pick in 1970, your Dallas Cowboys dipped into the talent pool from mighty West Texas State University for Duane Thomas, born and bred in Dallas, Lincoln High School. The surprise was this: The Cowboys had just selected a running back with their 1969 first-round pick, Yale's Calvin Hill, the NFL's Rookie of the Year. So yet another running back with a first-round pick? Said head coach Tom Landry of the move: "We have unlimited feeling for Thomas. He's the type of running back that doesn't come along every year." And Cowboys scout Red Hickey said, "If we rated on pure ability – running, catching, blocking – we'd probably rate Thomas ahead of Hill. … He can run over you or around you." Darn if the Cowboys didn't hit on back-to-back NFL Rookie of the Year backs.

Just in case you didn't hear what former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera had to say of his former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton signing with New England, the now Redskins head coach said, "I think he's ready to bust out. I would never bet against the young man, that's for sure." Bet he's glad the NFC East is not playing the AFC East this year as it did last year. Last Shots: Oh, and another thing about that 1970 NFL Draft for the Cowboys. In the third round, the Cowboys selected Clemson quarterback/wide receiver Charlie Waters, then converted him into a cornerback/safety who started on those five Cowboys Super Bowl teams … On top of that, signed Cliff Harris as an undrafted free agent from Ouachita Baptist, now headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, though because of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of this year's ceremony, now having to wait until next year for his official induction … How about this for a defensive backfield that 1970 season: cornerbacks Mel Renfro and Herb Adderley (the former Packers great), strong safety Cornell Green and free safeties Harris and Waters. With Harris' selection, that's three of those five guys in the Hall of Fame, Harris along with Renfro and Adderley.