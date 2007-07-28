Mid-Day Report: Practice Heats Up

Who's Hot:

Cornerback Joey Thomas has had a few people asking, "Who was that?" during the first week of camp, continually running stride for stride on deep balls with Owens and Terry Glenn. Thomas has come away with several pass breakups and hasn't let anybody get behind him. Thomas was a third-round pick for Green Bay in 2005 but never quite lived up to his potential there. The 26-year old might be turning things around in San Antonio, though, working now with the second-team defense.