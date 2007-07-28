Mid-Day Report: Practice Heats Up

Jul 28, 2007 at 06:11 AM

You Should've Seen:
Terrell Owens and Tony Romo pick on the Cowboys' two rookie seventh-round picks a bit during the team drills. Owens beat cornerback Alan Ball and safety Courtney Brown deep down the left sideline, then jumped between the two, planting the wrong foot, mind you, and trapping the ball with one hand before bringing it to his chest for a would-be score.

Who's Hot:
Cornerback Joey Thomas has had a few people asking, "Who was that?" during the first week of camp, continually running stride for stride on deep balls with Owens and Terry Glenn. Thomas has come away with several pass breakups and hasn't let anybody get behind him. Thomas was a third-round pick for Green Bay in 2005 but never quite lived up to his potential there. The 26-year old might be turning things around in San Antonio, though, working now with the second-team defense.

Who's Not:
Stephen Bowen's lack of nose tackle experience and the Cowboys' need for a versatile defensive lineman came to a crossroads Friday afternoon. It was just a first try, but Bowen was getting worked over pretty good by the interior linemen. Phillips said he looked better Saturday, but the road might be a long one.

Injury Update:
LB Greg Ellis, Achilles tendon - day-to-day (7/25)
LT Flozell Adams, knee scope - day-to-day
RT Marc Colombo, knee scope - out 1-1½ weeks
RB Alonzo Coleman, ankle - day-to-day
WR Isaiah Stanback, shin splints - active/non-football injury

Missed Practice:
LB Greg Ellis (Achilles tendon)
LT Flozell Adams (knee scope)
RT Marc Colombo (knee scope)
RB Alonzo Coleman (ankle)
WR Isaiah Stanback (shin splints)

Returned to Practice:
(none)

Transactions:
QB Matt Baker, waived (7/26)
RT James Marten, signed (7/26)
LB Anthony Spencer, signed (7/26)
LT Flozell Adams, placed on active PUP (7/25)
RT Marc Colombo, placed on active PUP (7/25)
RB Alonzo Coleman, placed on active PUP (7/25)
WR Isaiah Stanback, placed on active/non-football injury (7/25)
WR Isaiah Stanback, signed (7/25)
G Doug Free, signed (7/25)
K Nick Folk, signed (7/25)
FB Deon Anderson, signed (7/25)
DB Courtney Brown, signed (7/25)
DB Alan Ball, signed (7/25)

Wade's Best:
"Ray's got a wealth of experience; he's great with players (and) he's coached a lot of great players. His players play hard. They know what to do, and they play hard." Phillips when asked what he liked about new receivers coach Ray Sherman, and then added when asked if he was looking for a receivers coach who would get along with Owens, "I wanted to get a good coach - I wasn't worried about our personnel as much as getting a good staff."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

McCarthy On Opportunities For Quinn & Moore

As the Cowboys get into the process of evaluating their 2021 season, their plans for 2022 hinge on what lies ahead for Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore.
news

Update: NFL Fines Dak For Postgame Refs Comments

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Asistentes de Cowboys están cotizados en NFL 

Los coordinadores defensivo y ofensivo, Dan Quinn y Kellen Morre, son candidatos en casi todos los equipos que buscan entrenador en jefe para la próxima temporada… Y Dallas debe estar consciente.
news

Mailbag: Tougher Schedule In '22? Fix Penalties?

This year Dallas gets the Bucs, Bengals and at Green Bay as a "reward" for finishing first. Do you think that will have a negative impact on next year?
Advertising