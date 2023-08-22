Presented by

Miller LiteHouse now open at The Star in Frisco

Aug 22, 2023 at 06:00 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

FRISCO, Texas – When DeMarcus Ware was growing up in Alabama, he said he worked at a gas station, where huge displays of beer often signaled the "start of football season."

But on Tuesday, the recently-named Hall of Famer admitted this was the "best display he's ever seen" as he helped Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the team open the new Miller LiteHouse at The Star.

One reason Ware was so fond of the display was the fact his picture was featured on the Miller Lite can that was stocked fill in the coolers of the new venue that sits between the Cowboys' team headquarters and the Tostitos Plaza in the Star District.

"I think about the times I was in the gas station stocking the same beer and making these displays," Ware said. "And now they're opening up the Miller LiteHouse and your beer is part of that display. It's been an awesome experience."

The unique, multi-functional space will feature a 300-square foot cooler stocked with many options, including beverages like Miller Lite and Vizzy Hard Seltzer, which will be available for purchase weekdays, event days, & game days alike. There will also be plenty of snacks, including assorted chips, candy, and more available for purchase.

Visitors to Miller Lite®House at The Star will have the opportunity to rent complimentary tailgate-inspired games for use on Tostitos Championship Plaza, including cornhole and frisbee. Lounge space, featuring plush seating, a large-screen TV, device chargers, and a seasonally rotating Dallas Cowboys-themed photo opportunity will be available for fan use.

"Today marks another incredible moment in our deep rooted partnership with MolsonCoors with the opening of Miller Lite®House at The Star," Jerry Jones said. "Building off the success of Miller Lite®House AT&T Stadium, our fans will also be able to create their own Miller time moments here at Miller Lite®Houseat The Star, because when it's Cowboys time, its Miller Time."

Miller Lite®House will also serve as the ticketing center and starting point for The Star Tours presented by SeatGeek, where fans can get an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Tour experience will extend beyond the headquarters building, with the expert staff at Miller Lite®House serving as docents for the full 91-acre experience at The Star, offering concierge-style services including ticketing and event support, The Star District restaurant & shopping recommendations and reservation services, campus directions, and more.

