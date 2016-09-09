Mississippi State Purchases Billboards In Show Of Support For Dak

Sep 09, 2016 at 08:09 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott plays for the Dallas Cowboys, but don't expect to forget where he came from any time soon.

Prescott achieved legendary status during a four-year career at Mississippi State, pushing the program into the national spotlight and competing for numerous individual and team awards. On top of that, he rewrote a large portion of the Bulldogs' record book.

In light of that fact, it wasn't surprising to see Prescott's alma mater lend its support as the rookie prepares for his first career start. Mississippi State purchased ad space on five digital billboards in the Dallas area, and on Sunday they'll showcase a message for Prescott:

https://twitter.com/HailStateFB/status/774271435799945216

It's a safe bet that the Cowboys will have a lot of fans in maroon and white this weekend. 

-- David Helman

